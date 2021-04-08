Laura Geller Beauty's Spackle Concealer is a long-wearing concealer that subtly covers fine lines, dark circles, and blemishes. However, if it was available in more shades and provided a little more coverage, it would be much better.

We put Laura Geller's Spackle Concealer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Right now, my work-from-home fatigue is so real. Whether I’m working to meet deadlines or working on projects for fun (yes, Marie Kondo-ing my apartment is fun), separating “productivity time” from “personal time” is nearly non-existent. Thanks to some late nights and early mornings, a good concealer is still part of my beauty routine—even at home. Stocked up on my favorite full-coverage concealer, I was interested in finding a product that could replace my favorite medium-coverage concealer. I decided to try the Spackle Concealer from Laura Geller Beauty.

Keep reading for my honest, unfiltered thoughts.

Laura Geller Beauty Spackle Concealer Best for: All skin types Uses: Hiding dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and evening out skin tone Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $26 About the Brand: Created in 1997, Laura Geller Beauty has been providing color cosmetics to consumers for over two decades. The brainchild of professional makeup artist Laura Geller, these products are designed to be straightforward and hassle-free.

About My Skin: Dark circles galore

Trying a new concealer is always a slightly anxiety-inducing experience. I’ve had dark circles and tear troughs since I was a baby, so my under eyes have been a pain point and insecurity of mine since I started wearing makeup in my early teens. Finding a concealer that works with my concerns is tricky: I need something lightweight enough to not accentuate my tear troughs, but I also need a product that’s pigmented enough to erase my darkness.

After years of trying different products, I’ve found a couple of concealers and textures that I like. My favorite concealer for daily use is currently the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Caramel. It has buildable coverage, feels super lightweight, and blends into my skin really well. My favorite concealer for full coverage looks is The Sensual Skin Enhancer from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty in SX11. It’s so pigmented that my circles completely disappear when I use it, even though its texture is actually fairly thin.

How to Apply: Use your fingers, a brush, or a beauty sponge

What I like about concealers like Laura Geller Beauty’s is that it comes with an applicator. Concealers that are sold with brushes can make the application process easier for anyone that is pressed for time or isn’t as experienced with intricate makeup applications. Since this concealer comes with an applicator, you can apply it right to your skin and blend the product in with your fingers. If you need a little more coverage, you can use a brush or a beauty sponge.

I like to use my damp Beautyblender sponge when I apply concealer, so I followed that same process with the Spackle Concealer. I used the applicator to place my product under my eyes and dabbed my sponge gently until I was happy with my coverage. Then I set the product with a touch of translucent loose setting powder.

The Results: Semi-bright eyes with a natural finish

The only catch is that I had to blend the “Tan” and “Deep Tan” shades to try to achieve the color and level of brightness under my eyes that I typically look for—there wasn’t a singular shade available that I could use. Even after mixing shades, I didn’t find that the colors complimented my skin that well or concealed my dark circles enough.

To achieve the look I usually like, I applied two layers of the Spackle concealer and set the product with a lighter, yellow-tinted translucent powder, which helped brighten my eyes up a bit. Although I was happy with the natural, skin-like finish the Spackle concealer gave my under-eye area, I don’t think that this is a product for me. If there were other shades available for me to use, I think I would have been much happier with my results.

Overall, the Spackle concealer is a good product; it applied easily, blended really well, has light to medium coverage, and set nicely before I even applied powder.

I tried to use the “Deep Tan” shade on my dark spots as well; the coverage was medium, but the color didn’t suit my skin entirely. The color ended up being a little too warm on my cheeks. Once again, if there was a color that matched my skin better, I think I would have liked the way my skin looked. Having to mix shades or not having as many options to choose from is a common experience for many beauty lovers with deeper skin tones, and it's something that I would love to see more brands innovate.

The Value: Slightly expensive for a concealer

Laura Geller Beauty’s Spackle Concealer is priced a touch higher than most concealers. Although there weren’t enough shades to compliment my skin, I think $29 may be a fair price for a person that would be happy with this product. But in my personal opinion, I think it’s expensive based on my experience. For 5 milliliters and with daily use, the Spackle concealer could easily last for three to four months, paying for itself over time.

Similar Products: You have tons of options

Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer ($7): Similar to the Spackle Concealer, but much more affordable, Maybelline’s Fit Me! Concealer gives a skin-like finish with light to medium coverage. Oil-free and available in twenty shades, Fit Me provides more options for different skin tones without breaking the bank.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer ($26): A brand that’s perfected having a comprehensive and inclusive range of shades available, Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer covers dark circles and dark spots seamlessly. With its medium to full coverage and soft matte finish, Pro Filt’r’s liquid texture and creaseproof formula easily settles into the skin and lasts for hours.

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer ($30): One of the best multi-use products out there, the Born This Way Concealer from Too Faced can be used as a concealer, highlighter, and contour. With its weightless, long-wearing, and hydrating formula, Born This Way softly blurs over any fine lines, dark circles, and other blemishes, and can effortlessly elevate your look.