This Skincare Routine Is the Secret to Laura Dern’s Oscars Glow

While last night’s Oscars red carpet may have looked completely different from years previous, there was at least one element that remained unchanged: Laura Dern looked positively radiant and probably had the most fun.

The actress has been a staple at almost every awards show for the past few years following her critically-acclaimed performances in Big Little Lies, Marriage Story, and Little Women. Dern’s glow is evident on every red carpet, thanks to her signature fresh-faced beauty looks, but also because she genuinely always seems to be enjoying herself. Her energy is infectious, and it gives off a radiance no amount of highlighter can recreate.

While we’d like to think Dern’s effervescent aura is solely responsible for her glowing skin, the actress also credits her skincare routine made up of True Botanicals products. Dern is an ambassador for the clean beauty brand and says the natural products have been a game-changer for her skin.

“I’ve watched my own skin change, and people comment when I’ve been working in film how good my skin looks,” she shared on the brand’s Instagram.

Before the awards, Dern posted a behind-the-scenes look at her Oscars skincare prep. In the video, makeup artist Simone Siegl applies a layer of the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil ($110) on Dern’s skin with a makeup brush.

Laura Dern

Dern previously told Byrdie that she became “addicted” to the face oil after it was introduced to her by makeup artist Gita Bass. "I fell in love with it because people told me I looked good,” she shared with us. "They were like, 'Oh my god, did you get a facelift? You look so glowy and amazing!' I'm like, 'No, I used one face oil.'"

Dern also shared the rest of her daily skincare routine on Instagram, and it’s all about hydration. First, she washes her face with the True Botanicals Renew Nourishing Cleanser ($48) to create a fresh, clean base. The ultra-moisturizing formula is also a Byrdie-favorite and was recently featured in our 2021 Eco Beauty Awards. “There’s a purity to these products,” said Dern on Instagram. “They’re good for the planet, good for your body, good for your spirit. And by the way, they just work better.”

Next, Dern spritzes her face with the True Botanicals Nutrient Mist ($28) to add an extra dose of moisture and enhance the absorption of the rest of her products. “It’s one thing to find a product that I love that just works beautifully,” she said. “It’s another thing to have my son steal my Nutrient Mist and keep it in his backpack.”

Following the mist, Dern applies a skin-brightening elixir consisting of half a dropper of the Chebula Active Immunity Serum ($90) mixed with the Vitamin C Booster ($90). Since she started using the anti-aging chebula serum, Dern says her skin has been smoother, plumper, and more radiant. “I see instant glowy results with every use,” she shared.

Finally, it’s time for the star product of her routine. Dern applies 4-10 drops of the Pure Radiance Oil ($110) all over her face and neck to hydrate and give her skin the healthy radiant glow we saw on the Oscars red carpet.

Dern says she hasn’t picked up a moisturizer since she started using the best-selling oil. “I’m seeing how much better my skin is, how much prettier makeup lays on it,” she said.

For an added boost at night, Dern seals in Pure Radiance Oil with 2-3 pumps of the Renew Repair Nightly Treatment ($140) to stimulate collagen production. “When your skin is thirsty, it gives it everything it needs,” she shared.

As for her pre-red carpet skincare, makeup artist Simone Siegl first prepped and cleansed Dern’s skin with the Clarins Velvet Cleansing Milk ($30). In addition to the True Botanicals face oil, Siegl also used the Clarins Double Serum ($90) to plump and hydrate before applying makeup. Siegl then gave Dern a soft, romantic makeup look using Clarins color products. She kept the eyeshadow minimal but defined Dern's light blue eyes with a little smoked-out liner. She then applied a pale pink shade on Dern's lips and gave her an added glow with a touch of blush on her cheeks.