9 Latte Makeup-Inspired Outfits to Bring a Jolt of Energy to Your Fall Style

Summer’s biggest trend was, without a doubt, latte makeup. From bronzy hues to milky colors, latte makeup is all about embracing various brown tones and overall “latte” energy. Not quite dewy but not completely matte, latte makeup is all about subtly bronzing your face to look like you just got back from a beach holiday. With an effortless, radiant finish, it’s no wonder why latte makeup has millions and millions of views across social media—and lucky for us, this trend is about to enter the style space as we move into fall. If you're wondering how to make your outfit emulate latte makeup energy, you've come to the right place. Keep reading for nine latte makeup-inspired outfits to fit every aesthetic and occasion.

Sofia Richie-Esque

We love anything that gives off Sofia Richie vibes, and when we think of the style icon, tailored matching sets come to mind. Go for a camel-colored vest and trouser set, like this one from Simple Retro, and people just might confuse you for Mrs. Richie Grainge herself. Wear it with a pair of white sneakers to give off that effortless latte makeup look.

Barely There

If you find yourself dealing with warmer weather during the fall or you just want an excuse to wear a barely there ensemble, this white lace maxi dress reminds us of a foamy latte. Add some brown hues with a pair of slingbacks, and finish off the outfit with a gold statement ring.

Leather Revamp

Leather is our favorite fall staple, but we’re willing to bet most of your leather pieces are black. Show a little love for brown with these trousers from Current Air, which would look stunning paired with a classic white button-down. Give the look some Blair Waldorf flair with a bejeweled headband to complete the latte look.

Trenched Out

You can never have too many trench coats. They elevate any outfit and are the perfect fall accessory, which is why we think this brown trench from Musier Paris belongs in your closet. Rock it with some nude loafers and sparkly sheer tights to level it up.

Fitness Fashion

Whether you’re a gym rat or love hitting up your local pilates studio, fitness girlies are going to look amazing in brown hues this fall. Picture yourself wearing this ribbed set with some shield sunnies—it doesn’t get much more workout-ready. Just make sure to pick up an actual latte after your sweat sesh to finish the look.

Western

Western fashion is here to stay, and we think it goes hand-in-hand with the latte makeup trend. Start off your ensemble with a cowboy hat, then take it home with a chain belt. Since fall means chilly weather, a shacket is the perfect way to complete the look.

Latte Girlboss

Whether you work for yourself or are climbing the office ranks, nothing screams girlboss quite like a blazer and pants set. The light brown hue here gives major latte makeup outfit energy and would look great paired with a layered pearl necklace, which reminds us of the foam on top.

Street Style Cool

When it comes to street style, effortlessly cool energy always comes to mind, and latte makeup-inspired outfits are sure to dominate this space this fall. These tan cargos from White Fox come in a parachute silhouette, and we think they'd look so fresh paired with a white top handle bag. Just add some platform sneakers, and you’ll be right on trend.

Talk of the Town

For date nights and fun outings with your crew, we can’t think of anything better than this dress from Farm Rio. With beige hues and floral accents, it’s giving latte makeup energy in the best way. We love the idea of pairing it with a cognac shoulder bag and some simple slides for a put-together statement.