Valentine’s Day Is Around the Corner—Shop These 15 Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon

Valentine’s Day can be viewed in so many ways—be it a time to celebrate with a romantic partner, an opportunity to remind friends and family how much you love them, or an excuse to embrace some much-needed self-care. But if February 14th snuck up on you this year, don’t panic—there are plenty of great last-minute gifts you can purchase for your loved ones on Amazon. Rather than running to the store to pick up sweet, but predictable flowers and chocolates, check out our V-Day gift recommendations below.

Eberjey Women's Gisele The Long PJ Set

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $138

A pajama set always makes for a great gift, and this one is a Byrdie editor favorite. It features a classic design, comes in tons of colors, and is made with the softest, most comfortable material. We also love that the fabric isn’t overly heavy, meaning they can be worn year-round.

Nest Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Scented Classic Candle

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $46

This is a great gift for someone you don’t know super well yet, because who doesn’t love a luxe candle? This pick is a fave because in addition to the fresh scent, which marries notes of Himalayan salt, rosewater, amber, and white woods, it’s housed in a chic, baby pink jar that’s perfect for the occasion.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil

Sol de Janeiro

Shop now: Amazon.com, $52

Smelling good and having silky, soft skin are two ways to achieve an instant confidence boost, and this body oil checks both boxes. It smells like a rich blend of pistachio and salted caramel, and the nourishing formula works to moisturize the skin and leave it looking radiant. You’re going to want to get a little closer to your SO when they rub this one on.

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair

Sephora

Shop now: Amazon.com, $92

If you’re shopping for a skincare lover, this will be a much-wanted gift for them. It’s an overnight treatment powered by Japanese indigo extract to soothe, hydrate, and balance the skin. Everything from the packaging to the formula is super elegant, making it a present they’ll remember.

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Chili Red

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $80

A red bag is both bold, and somehow a classic wardrobe piece, and Valentine’s Day feels like the perfect time to incorporate one into your look. We love that this rich, red bag feels really high-quality for the price, and it’s easy to dress up or dress down to suit a wide range of outfits.

Hu Grass-Fed Milk Chocolate Sampler Pack

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $32

Put a little twist on a predictable box of chocolates by surprising someone with these beloved chocolate bars. The sampler pack comes with five different milk chocolate flavors, each one made with fair trade practices.

ILNP Birthday Suit

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $10

If you’re looking for an affordable gift, this sparkly, pale pink nail polish is a fantastic option. The muted pink shade looks flattering and polished on tons of skin tones, and the fine holographic specks give it a fun touch.

Skylar Pink Canyon Eau de Parfum

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $90

Fragrance is deeply personal and often tricky to shop for, but this one is well-loved by people with all sorts of scent preferences. It’s fresh with subtle notes of citrus and woods, making it approachable and easy to wear.

Jiggy Luxury Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $40

Quality time is a powerful love language, and solving this puzzle with a loved one is a great way to reconnect. The bonus? Once you’re done, you can use the glue included in the package to transform the puzzle into a piece of wall art.

Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $23

Slippers are always a good gift this time of year and these popular ones on Amazon are soft, fashionable, and affordable. They come in a variety of colors, and they’re the perfect shoes to wear for a date night at home.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Facial Wand

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $125

If there’s a skincare lover in your life and they’ve yet to try this convenient red light therapy wand from Solawave, we bet they’d be thrilled to receive it as a V-Day gift. It combines red light, microcurrent, massage, and a warming effect to smooth the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and dark spots over time.

Ugg Whitecap Plush Flannel Oversized Throw Blanket

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $98

If your ideal winter date night looks more like popcorn and movies on the couch than a fancy dinner out, this ultra-soft throw blanket is the perfect companion. It comes in an array of colors, but the blush pink is our favorite for the occasion.

Kinship Self Reflect SPF 32 Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $26

We don’t let the people we love go without protecting their skin, so arm them with a great SPF that will provide sun protection and glow. This mineral formula is lightweight, comfortable to wear, and creates a radiant finish that instantly brightens dull, winter skin.

Herbivore Super Nova 5% THD Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $48

Brighten someone’s day (and eye area) with this illuminating eye cream from Herbivore. The creamy texture melts into the skin to deeply hydrate the sensitive area, and it’s formulated with caffeine to help awaken and depuff tired eyes.

Live Tinted Hueglow

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $34

The cool weather can take a toll on your skin, making it look lackluster, but these glow-boosting drops provide an instant boost of luminosity for your complexion. They can be mixed in with lotion or foundation for added radiance on the face and body, or applied on top of foundation for a more targeted glow. Opt for rose gold if your recipient is more cool-toned and bronze if they’re more neutral to warm-toned.



