Byrdie Boy: What to Know About Laser Hair Removal

Benefits of Laser Hair Removal

Because men tend to have thicker, coarser hair, laser hair removal can be a saving grace because of its ability to nix hair growth without causing the razor burn, ingrown hairs, or chronic irritation associated with more common methods of hair removal such as shaving, waxing and sugaring. It's also pretty much permanent, which cuts down on maintenance and feels overall more natural—a definite plus for certain areas. "Anyone who’s tried to shave a hard-to-reach area like the back or a sensitive area like the ears genitals, or backside can definitely understand the appeal of not needing to battle tricky areas for the rest of their lives," Dr. Dhingra said.

The most common men’s areas for laser hair removal include:

Back & Shoulders : Due to their hard-to-reach nature, laser hair removal can be an optimal way to do away with hair in these areas for a tank top-ready look with minimal maintenance.

: Due to their hard-to-reach nature, laser hair removal can be an optimal way to do away with hair in these areas for a tank top-ready look with minimal maintenance. Beardline & Neck : If you’re prone to razor burn and constant ingrowns on the sensitive and volatile neck area, laser hair removal can help maintain a sharp beard edge without the need for a razor.

: If you’re prone to razor burn and constant ingrowns on the sensitive and volatile neck area, laser hair removal can help maintain a sharp beard edge without the need for a razor. Butt : Dr. Dhingra told us that more and more men are turning to permanent laser hair removal for their backsides. "Lasering here makes some men more confident revealing the area and it also decreases nuisances like acne and ingrown hairs."

: Dr. Dhingra told us that more and more men are turning to permanent laser hair removal for their backsides. "Lasering here makes some men more confident revealing the area and it also decreases nuisances like acne and ingrown hairs." Nether Regions: Orena pointed out, "Some men are looking to get their whole package hairless. We’ve heard it referred to as ‘Mankini’ or ‘Brozilian,’ and at Truth + Beauty we call it 'The Whole Truth,' but this basically covers the base of the penis, shaft, testicles, and butt crack."

When it comes to laser hair removal for men, different lasers have different benefits. Intense Pulsed Light or IPL, for example, works better on lighter to medium skin tones, explained Orena, while a diode laser tends to work on a more diverse range of skin types and an Alexandrite laser is best suited for light to olive complexions as well as larger areas of hair removal. At his practice, Dr. Dhingra uses both Alexandrite and Nd:YAG lasers, praising the latter for being generally accepted as the safest for dark skin tones. And Dr. Hartman uses the Syneron-Candela GentleMax Pro, which provides both Alexandrite and Nd:YAG wavelengths to safely remove unwanted hair from most skin types, from very light to deeply pigmented.

To ensure the most effective laser hair removal routine, your pre-treatment consultation with your laser professional will help determine which type of laser is best suited for your skin type and depilatory goals. Also, be sure to discuss the following: any tendencies to scar or form keloids, recent periods spent in the sun which may have caused the skin to tan, if you’re prone to cold sores or genital herpes, as well as any medicines you may be taking.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿