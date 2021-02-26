Laneige's Water Sleeping Mask Gave Me (Almost) Overnight Results

This multi-tasking mask is a great option for those looking for deep hydration, but the wide availability of sleeping masks on the market it's far from your only option.

Skincare is vital in the beauty community and a very important part of self-care; after all, skin is the largest organ of the human body. The skin helps protect our internal flesh, promotes body temperature, and gives us the ability to touch; We protect our skin, so it can continue to protect us.

I love a thorough night time routine because it allows me to give my skin the special care it needs. Having an active skincare routine is my way of honoring my body and loving the skin I’m in. I spoil her (my skin) with toners, serums, moisturizers, and you guessed it, face masks. I have a face mask for every occasion; breakouts, dullness, improving skin tone or texture, etc. However, I don’t have a hydrating sleep mask for my dry skin.

The Laneige Water Sleeping mask has been getting lots of attention. Skincare enthusiasts claim the mask has made their skin smooth and hydrated, so I was excited to see what kind of magic it could perform on my dry skin in the middle of January. Read on for my review.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Best For: All skin types Uses: Hydrating the skin, and improving tone or texture Active Ingredients: Hydro-ionized mineral water, butylene glycol Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $25 About the Brand: K-beauty brand Laneige launched in 1994. It is best known for its Water Science technology, which transforms and optimizes natural water ingredients into hydration formulas, as well as its use of hydro-ionized mineral water.

About My Skin: Dry and acne-prone

My skin is dry and acne-prone (make it make sense, please!). I do my best to try to stay on top of my skin; however, there are times when life gets busy and she gets upset with me. My skin is very prone to breakouts, pigmentation, and uneven tone. I have dry skin, so it’s a constant battle figuring out what combination of products is best.

The Ingredients: A hydration cocktail

The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask has a combination of ingredients for the skin quench. According to the company's website, the key ingredient is hydro-ionized mineral water. The high concentration of mineral water helps with hydration, while the mixture of primrose and apricot promotes relaxation. The sleep mask also contains quinoa seed extract, which protects the skin from free radicals.

Who It’s For: Marketed toward all skin types

Though the mask is marketed towards all skin types, I have a tough time believing this product will work for all skin types. I found the fragrance to be strong, so I don’t think this would be ideal for someone who has sensitive skin. On the other hand, the product does cover a wide range of needs, including minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, evening skin tone, and unclogging pores.

The Results: Hydrated, smooth, and flawless

I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly I saw results. The directions say to use the mask about 2-3 times a week. Naturally, I assumed it would take a few weeks to see any difference in my skin. By the second usage of the Laneige Water Sleeping mask, my skin felt smooth, hydrated, and refreshed. I was also surprised to notice it had prevented a pimple or two from reaching the surface. I felt a sense of relief. I had finally found a product that hydrated my dry skin and fought against potential breakouts.

I was intrigued about how the product serves a variety of needs. Normally, I would use two different products to combat dryness and breakouts. I decided to look deeper into the ingredients. The combination of zinc, manganese, magnesium, sodium, calcium, and potassium provided long-lasting moisture into my skin, while the magnesium sulfate and zinc sulfate work together to fight against acne. The manganese sulfate is also great for healing skin.

The Value: A worthy investment

I always consider skincare to be an investment. Growing up my mom always told me good skin comes at a price. Let’s just say mothers always know best. The product is priced at $25 for 2.3 oz. I consider this product worth the price because of its capabilities in combating multiple skin issues at once. In my opinion, you can save more by investing in one product than investing in multiple products and praying they all work together.

