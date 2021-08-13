It’s hard to find a nourishing, comforting moisturizer that won’t break me out, but Laneige’s Water Bank Moisture Cream hits the mark. It’s balmy and leaves my skin luminous without shine—a winter staple, for sure.

We put the Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Any beauty enthusiast knows the power of a good moisturizer. The right one will lock in water, prevent serum ingredients from evaporating, and give your skin a luminous glow.

In my time as a beauty writer, I’ve tried a fair few moisturizers (Emma Lewisham’s Brighten Your Day Cream and Biologique Recherche’s Creme Iso-Placenta both being standouts), so I feel I’m a pretty reliable source when it comes to weeding out the good from the not-so-good. I also have combination skin that’s prone to both congestion and dehydration, so there’s little margin for error in finding a product that works.

The most recent object of my affections has been Laneige's Water Bank Moisture Cream. I’ve always been a big Laneige fan, and this product is no different. It’s hydrating, balmy, supremely comforting, and incredibly, doesn’t break me out. So if you too are looking for something that feels rich without the associated congestion, this just might be exactly what you're after. Keep scrolling for my review.

Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream Best for: Normal to dry skin types, or those prone to dehydration. Uses: As a daily or nightly moisturizer that improves hydration barriers and promotes a balanced complexion. Potential Allergens: Fragrance Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $38 About the brand: Laneige is a Korean beauty brand owned by Amorepacific. The guiding principle that underpins the range is hydration, and the brand puts focus on ingredients like hydro-ionized mineral water, green mineral water, and white leaf tea water.

About My Skin: Slightly dehydrated but prone to congestion

As I mentioned, I’d describe my skin as normal to combination, but prone to mild breakouts—blackheads especially. I also experience a lot of dehydration, most commonly in winter. This manifests as tightness and general dullness, so I’m constantly looking for products that will give me bounce and glow without wreaking havoc on my pores.

The Ingredients: Green mineral water and other hydrating agents

Emily Algar

Laneige is known and loved for its plant-based hero ingredients and focus on optimal skin hydration. The major player in the brand's Water Bank Moisture Cream is green mineral water, which is extracted from brussel sprouts, artichoke, and lima beans, and works to provide the skin with 24-hour hydration.

Other ingredients I’ve picked up on include glycerin (the unsung hero of skin hydration), quinoa seed extract, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. In general, these work to increase skin water content and prevent water loss.

How to Apply: Morning and night

Laneige's Water Bank Moisture Cream is a great moisturizer because it works well both morning and night. It’s just simple and nourishing—there’s no other real bells and whistles. It plays well under sunscreen and makeup, and works to lock in serums and treatments before bed. When applying it, I just take a pea-sized amount and work it into my face and neck.

The Results: Bouncy, moisturized skin

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

In my opinion, the most notable feature of the Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream is the texture. The best way to describe it is like cold butter, but without the greasy element. It’s rich and just melts, leaving skin radiant and dewy. But it’s not cloying or thick—a balance that’s really tough to get right. There’s no occlusives like shea butter or lanolin, which I think is why it doesn’t contribute to my congestion, either.

I’ve been testing this moisturizer out during the depths of Sydney winter, and it’s really helped in regards to signs of dehydration and general skin bounce. I do wish it was formulated without fragrance, but overall it’s lovely.

The Value: Reasonable

While there are cheaper options out there, $38 for a simple, hydrating moisturizer isn’t too bad. There’s nothing overly innovative about the formula, but it does what it says and has a really nice texture, so I think it’s worth the price. A little also goes a really long way, so you can maximize your money's worth by avoiding overuse.

Similar Products: You've got options

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel: Not only is this Neutrogena moisturizer ($11) easy on the wallet, but it's formulated with hyaluronic acid for a skin moisture hit. The lightweight gel is fresh and quickly absorbed, as well.

Youth to the People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream: This airy gel ($48) is light on the skin but still feels comforting, so it’s really nice under makeup. Full of kale, spinach, green tea, alfalfa, and vitamins C, E, and K, the formula protects against free radicals and supports skin health.