The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask lives up to the hype—it's as good as everyone says it is.

It’s nearly impossible to mention lip masks these days without someone bringing up the Lip Sleeping Mask from K-beauty brand Laneige. Since launching nearly five years ago, this little berry-scented pink tub has garnered hoards of fans who swear by its magical powers. (Case in point: It has nearly 8K five-star reviews on Sephora.)

Still, before testing this lip mask, I was skeptical. I was one of those people who refused to buy expensive lip products—if it was pricier than Vaseline, you could pretty much count me out. But when I tried this product, things took a serious, serious turn. Read on for my review (and personal revelation).

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Best for: Anyone with dry lips Uses: Healing and moisturizing dry lips Potential allergens: Fragrance Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, minerals, vitamin C, antioxidants Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: No Price: $22 About the brand: Laneige is a K-Beauty brand known for its Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.

About My Skin: Can get dry, sensitive to fragrances

In general, my lips are pretty hydrated. I have a pretty extensive moisturizing routine (which includes my mouth), but in colder temperatures, it feels like all my moisturizing is for nothing. I’m also pretty sensitive to fragrance—lavender, for example, is a no-go—so I always keep this in mind when trying a new product.



Ingredients: Super hydrating and nourishing

This mask is packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and minerals in its hydrating formula. From there, Laneige's proprietary Moisture Wrap technology—a combination of hyaluronic acid, a humectant, and minerals—creates a film over the lips to lock in the formula's moisturizing power. This product is also free of parabens and phthalates, and it's clean by Byrdie's standards.

Meet Our Expert Rachael Gallo, a certified esthetician and massage therapist, is the Director of Operations at Silver Mirror Facial Bar in New York City.

According to Rachael Gallo, a certified esthetician and massage therapist, humectants retain moisture up to 1000 times their weight, locking in hydration while you sleep, so that's an ingredient to look for when considering overnight lip masks. "The next important ingredients are antioxidants which can be many different things such as green tea extract, goji, acai, or blueberries," she says. "All these ingredients work to help defend against damaging environmental stressors and provide rejuvenated-looking lips."



Byrdie / Tembe Denton-Hurst

The Scent & Feel: Luxe all the way

I love the scent and feel of this mask. I’m a sucker for anything berry-scented (I was that girl in high school with the fruity body spray and continue to be that girl with fruity candles) and this product smells like a wildberry smoothie. It's sweet but not chemical or artificial, and it makes my lips smell good without being overpowering. (It also comes in vanilla, apple lime, and sweet candy scents.)



I also like its consistency, which feels to me like melted bubblegum. It has a certain thickness but spreads easily and melts in when applied to the lips.

I like to apply a lot of this stuff (like a lot a lot), scooping a healthy dollop onto my finger before sliding it all over my lips. There’s no such thing as too much with this product, but you don’t need a ton for it to work. Just one scoop goes a long way, and there’s no need to reapply.



The Packaging: Mess-free

I’m used to applying any sort of lip treatment with a squeeze tube, but this product comes in a small, screw-off tub. If you’re germ-averse, I think this could turn you off because of the need to dip your finger over and over again, but I didn't mind it—especially because it comes with a small clear spatula, which makes application mess- and germ-free.



Byrdie / Tembe Denton-Hurst

The Results: The hype is deserved

I decided to give this lip mask a try after a day when my lips felt especially parched. I applied the product before bed, and when I woke up the next morning, I was amazed at how supple my lips felt—that flaky, dry feeling had all but disappeared.

Although you’re supposed to use this mask at night, I found myself using it throughout the day, too. I've basically replaced my regular lip balm with it—especially on days when I’m particularly dry.

In the past, I’d been reliant on my lip balm of choice for midday touch-ups, but with the lip sleeping mask, I’ve noticed an increase in my lips' overall smoothness and hydration.

Gallo offers another tip for maximizing results. "Remember to exfoliate your lips once a week with a simple seed oil and sugar exfoliator, rub in for a minute to then remove and apply a Vitamin C-enriched lip balm during the day," she says.

My only slight qualm with this formula is that sometimes my lips get slightly bumpy after I use it for several days in a row. It doesn’t itch or irritate me too much—and the bumps go away when I stop using it—but I think this could be a reaction to the fragrance (there are lots of berry extracts in the formula). However, it’s still not ideal because I’d like to use this product every day and often.



Byrdie / Tembe Denton-Hurst

The Value: Worth it

This product's $20 price tag would have typically scared me off, but I think it's worth it in this case. Yes, it's a little pricey for a lip balm (especially one that’s less than an ounce), but it’s tightly packed and the tub lasts a long time.

With a few months of fairly regular use (think daily or every few days) I’m still at around the halfway point, and I use a lot. That breaks down to about a few bucks a week, which is worth it for someone who loses lip balms like it’s a professional skill. In my opinion, it's a worthy investment—and your lips will definitely thank you.



Byrdie / Tembe Denton-Hurst

Similar Products: You've got options

Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask ($35): While the Laneige mask does everything I need a lip mask to do, I also tested the Kaplan MD mask, which has the unique benefit of plumping and exfoliating, too. Its thin texture sinks in almost instantly, and while it didn’t make a huge difference for my already full lips, it could be a great alternative for someone who wants their lip mask to do double duty.

