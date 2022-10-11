We’re well into the fall season and although I love the fact that the air gets a little crisper and the temperature gets a little cooler, my lips certainly do not. With the first gust of chilly air, my lips instantly become dry, cracked, and a real pain to deal with. Thankfully, I’ve learned to rely on overnight treatments to mend my cracks and dryness while I sleep for softer, more supple lips come morning. I’ve tried a bunch, but the standout is none other than the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask . In what feels like perfect timing, the mask (which won Best Overall in our lip mask lab testing ) is 30 percent off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale .

We also would be remiss not to call out Laneige's deal on its Lip Glowy Balm. This formula, which contains murumuru and shea butters, keeps lips hydrated around the clock—especially needed as we move into the colder months.

The jelly-meets-cream lip mask is intended to be worn overnight so it can intensely moisturize your lips while you sleep. The formula—which comes in a bunch of different flavors from OG’s like Berry, Vanilla, and Sweet Candy, to seasonal offerings like Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint—contains antioxidants, coconut oil, and shea butter to soften and help heal dry lips.

Chances are you’ve heard about this lip mask—on TikTok, from a friend, or through a Byrdie review (it received a perfect 5-star rating). Between editors on our team, testers in our lab, and reviewers on Amazon, everyone says the same thing: It works just as well as everyone claims. It truly lives up to the hype.

More Laneige Prime Early Access Sales

We’ve tried a lot of lip masks, but our team always circles back to this pick with rave reviews. Senior Commerce Editor Kaitlin Clark shares that she keeps it on her nightstand and slathers it on every night before bed. “Most lip masks are really goopy (which I hate), but this one is thick while still being easy to work with,” she explains. “Plus, it sinks in quickly for how creamy it is, so I don’t worry about it getting all over my pillow.”

The consistency is on the thick side, but, like Clark says, it doesn’t make lips feel weighed down. In fact, it spreads easily without leaving behind a sticky, greasy residue. To ensure you get the perfect amount every time (and avoid contamination from grubby fingers), the jar comes with a silicone applicator. A little bit goes a long way, too, so you won’t reach the bottom for a while.

And as for its performance, Commerce Writer Alyssa Kaplan, who is prone to dry lips in the colder months, is always impressed. “This has been my go-to lip mask since its initial release—I have one in every corner of my room,” she admits. “The buttery texture feels like a veil of comfort and I find that using it consistently makes a real improvement in the look and feel of my lips.”

Byrdie / Jessica Juliao

As the name suggests, the Lip Sleeping Mask is intended to be used overnight, but since it leaves behind an extra juicy sheen, it can technically be used during the daytime, too. Commerce Writer Madison San Miguel says she often wears it to finish off her makeup. “I personally love the Gummy Bear flavor; not only does it smell and taste delicious, but it leaves an equally yummy purple tint on my lips that I love pairing with a pinkish nude lip liner,” she shares.

Since the mask is available at a discounted price—the lowest we’ve seen this year—you can stock up on a whole bunch of flavors (Kaplan is a huge fan of the limited-edition Pumpkin Spice option) and leave them by your bedside and everywhere you go (your desk, your car, your purse—you name it).

The sale event starts today (October 11) and lasts through Wednesday, October 12, so check it out now before it’s gone.

