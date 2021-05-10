Laneige's Eye Sleeping Mask Is the Extra Skincare Step I Never Knew I Needed

The Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask isn’t necessary to your core skincare routine, but it does make for a fun, luxurious treatment around the eyes. And when it comes to dehydration and puffiness, it really does work.

If you know me, you know I have some thoughts about eye products. It’s not that I don’t get the skin around the eye needs special care (because I do), but it’s more the fact that so many options I’ve tried fall short. Either they’re irritating, too rich (read: milia-causing), or do so little that I can’t be bothered altogether. In fact, there’s probably only three or four eye products I've tried and actually liked, two of which I’ve written about here: Dr. Sturm’s and this one by Youth To The People.

But today, I eat my words, because I’ve come across the Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask. Being a K-beauty brand, Laneige is all about lightweight hydration and skin nourishment. This product delivers on both of those fronts, all without irritating or congesting. It’s also a true treat to use, despite the fact I initially scoffed at the concept of an overnight treatment for the eye area specifically.

But before I give it all away up front, let’s take a look at some of the features and benefits, shall we? Because I know that you likely know that with eye care products, the details matter. Keep scrolling for my full review.

Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask Best for: Those prone to puffiness and extreme dehydration under the eyes. Uses: As an overnight eye treatment (or in the morning, if your under-eye area is really dehydrated). Key ingredients: Caffeine, vitamin P. Clean? No; contains PEG-14. Price: $34. About the brand: Laneige is a K-beauty brand under the AmorePacific umbrella company. Laneige has a specific focus on products that deeply moisturize for healthy and radiant skin. Their most iconic products include the Lip Sleeping Mask, Water Bank Hydro Essence, and Water Sleeping Mask.

About My Eye Area: Dehydrated, puffy, and prone to milia

The skin around my eyes is thin and a little sensitive, as it is with many people. I’m only 27, so lines aren’t a big deal for me right now. But I am prone to dehydration, so I want something that’s going to plump up the area and prevent my concealer from creasing. I am also pretty puffy in the area, so anything that will constrict blood flow and assist with fluid retention is a big yes from me.

I’ll finish by explaining that, adversely, I am so prone to milia (those tiny white lumps under the skin). So I have to strike a delicate balance to nourish my under-eye area without causing this buildup, and anything that’s too rich will sadly get the boot from my skincare kit.

The Ingredients: Energizing nourishment for the eyes

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask formula credits hesperidin, caffeine, beta-glucan, and vitamin P, which together work on hydrating, brightening, and de-puffing the eye area, as well as locking in moisture. I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not well-versed in vitamin P, but a quick Google search tells me that it’s a bioflavonoid (as is hesperidin) that’s believed to strengthen capillaries and reduce redness in the skin. Caffeine is also great for constricting blood flow and reducing puffiness, while beta glucan is thought to create a layer to lock the good ingredients in and prevent further moisture loss—which is why the words sleeping mask seem to make sense.

How to Apply: Massage it in

As with many K-beauty products, the application of Laneige's Eye Sleeping Mask is a feature all in itself. The product comes with a ceramic massage ball that works to gently move the mask around the eye contour, while also massaging away fluid. Simply pat the product on, and work it in while moving from the inner corner outwards under the eye, under the brow, and on top. It’s light but slightly tacky, so you get a few minutes of slip that make the above process a seamless one.

One important note is that you don't have to let the mask's "sleeping" title stop you when you could use a bit more of its effects: according to the brand, you can also apply it in the morning, if you happen to wake up feeling puffy or dehydrated.

The Results: Revived eyes with hydrated, soft skin

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

So I’ll be the first to admit that an overnight eye mask seems a little excessive, but Laneige's Eye Sleeping Mask works, especially when the skin around your eyes is really dried out. I applied it with the roller ball after serums, went to bed, and woke up to really soft, bright eyes (not puffy and squished like they normally are). I thought maybe it was just the product of proper sleep, but I’ve since used it maybe six or seven times and have had consistent results.

I think the secret is that it de-puffs and hydrates while you sleep, so when you wake up you don’t look as if you’ve just crawled out of bed. I also found the texture really balmy and long-lasting, so the moisture is no joke.

I wouldn’t use it every night, and you could probably get similar results from a humble eye cream, but if you’re big on skincare rituals or want something to really plump up dehydration lines, this might just be it.

The Value: Not bad



At $34 a pop, I think this is a product for skincare enthusiasts or those who don’t mind a few extra steps at night. Likewise, it’s nice for anyone who wants a really effective eye treatment to combat serious signs of dehydration. Personally, I think it works pretty well, but it’s not for those who like to get in and out of the bathroom. That being said, it's a decent value for an eye treatment of this quality, so can definitely be worth it if indulgent nourishment is what you're after.

