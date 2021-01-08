I Thought Toners Stripped the Skin, Until I Tried This Ultra-Hydrating One

We purchased Laneige's Essential Power Skin Toner so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

Toners have come a long way since the skin-stripping (and stinging) products of the past. Case in point: Laneige's Essential Power Skin Toner, which is made for normal to dry skin and is packed with moisturizing ingredients that hydrate while sweeping away flaky skin.

But could this toner really keep my skin healthy and happy as the weather turned colder and drier? I tested it to find out. Read on for my review.

Laneige Essential Power Skin Toner Best for: Normal to dry skin Potential Allergens: Fragrance Key Ingredients: Hydro-ionized mineral water, birch sap Byrdie Clean?: No, contains PEG compounds Price: $28 About the Brand: K-beauty brand Laneige is known for its skincare staples that hydrate the skin with nutrient-rich waters.

About My Skin: Normal, leaning dry

My skin type is mostly normal but can lean dry or oily depending on the season and my skincare routine. The weather is getting drier and colder now, though, so I’m looking for hydrating ingredients that will support my skin through the winter. I’m also prone to breakouts, so I try to be careful about not overwhelming my skin with products or too-heavy ingredients.

When I tested this Laneige toner, I used it both in the evening and morning after cleansing or splashing water on my face (and after Biologique Recherche P50, on days I used it). Since I wasn't already using a toner like this one, it was easy to fit it in between other steps. Typically, the toner didn't take long to skin in, so I applied moisturizer or my vitamin C serum right after.

Most toners are watery, but the Laneige toner is milky and has the consistency of a super-light serum.

Ingredients: Super-powered water

Hydro-ionized mineral water is one of the major players in the Laneige Essential Power Skin Toner. It's infused with six hydrating ingredients—zinc, manganese, magnesium, sodium, calcium, and potassium—that are ionized and stabilized in the water for better penetration into the skin.

The second key ingredient is birch sap, which is vitamin-rich (it’s filled with vitamins C, B3, and more) and nourishes dry skin. It also reduces inflammation and refines skin texture.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Feel: Thicker than water

Most toners are watery, but the Laneige toner is milky and has the consistency of a super-light serum. It’s also scented fairly heavily with a spa-like perfume fragrance. I like to avoid heavy scents or artificial fragrances in my skincare products, but this one disappears quickly, so I found it wasn’t as bothersome as I anticipated.

The instructions say to use a cotton pad to apply this product, but I used my Face Halo makeup remover pads to avoid any waste. While you can apply this product directly with your hands, I personally like using a pad or fabric with a toner like this—especially since it claims to sweep away flaky skin. Plus, because the texture isn’t as watery as some toners, it doesn’t sink into the applicator as much, so you’re not wasting a ton of product.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

The Results: Powerful hydration in a gentle formula

This isn’t the type of toner that strips the skin so much that you’ll look down at the cotton pad and be disgusted (and a little amazed) at the dirt left after cleansing. Instead, it seems to inject the skin with moisture.

What's more, this toner also has soothing properties. I started testing it after using Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, which normally dries my skin out for a few days, and I found that the Laneige toner actually helped my skin heal much faster than usual. After a couple of weeks of use, I didn't notice major changes in my skin, but it’s the absence of dryness that I’m most surprised about.

The Laneige toner has made my skin feel healthier and more supple—like it’s returned my skin to the way it’s supposed to be.

And, despite my continuing fear that any new product will break me out, I didn’t notice any new major pimples or clogged pores. If anything, the toner kept my skin more moisturized and warded off the breakouts that pop up when my skin gets flaky. On some days, my skin felt oilier than normal, so if you have oilier skin, you might want to try the version for combination and oily skin types instead.

The Value: Worth it

The Laneige Essential Power Skin Toner retails for around $28, which is in line with similar products and a deal when you consider that the bottle is a large 6.7 ounces. Even after nearly two weeks of twice-a-day use, the bottle is still nearly full, so it should last several months. When considering the product size and ingredient quality, $28 is absolutely worth it.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

Similar Products: Hydrating toners with other ingredients

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Wild Oat Hydrating Toner: Another hydrating toner option is the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Wild Oat Hydrating Toner. Colloidal oatmeal, wild oats, and honey join forces to soothe and protect the skin, meaning that it’s an especially good choice for someone who's dealing with redness or dry, itchy skin. It’s slightly smaller and less expensive, at $22 for a 6-ounce bottle.

Byrdie / Joline Buscemi

Caudalie Moisturizing Toner: This Caudalie toner uses vinolevure, an extract from wine yeast, to moisturize and strengthen the skin. The ingredients list is also much shorter—it’s designated a Clean product at Sephora—but it also has fewer key ingredients than Laneige’s toner. It’s the same size and same price as Laneige and might be a good choice for those looking for something to continue cleansing skin and to prep it for the rest of your skincare routine.