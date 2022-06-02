Lancôme's Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara Gives My Lashes a Soft, Plush Look

Lancôme's Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara is impressive—from the nourishing formula to the sleek packaging. It gives your lashes a soft, plush look without clumping or flaking. Plus, the formula can easily be removed with just warm water.

We put Lancôme's Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Through my years of testing mascaras, I've realized not all are created equal. In such a saturated market, the ones that stand out the most utilize next-level ingredients and unique design techniques. That's why I was intrigued by Lancôme's newest launch: the Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara. The brand created the innovative formula to solve some of the most common mascara pain points.

"Some of the everyday consumers' primary concerns with mascara include the struggle with the application, a harsh brush, stiff and hard lashes, and lash loss during removal," Lancôme's scientific director Dr. Annie Black says. "To address these problems, we utilized our scientific knowledge and created a wax-free, balm-based formula to address these concerns and provide a new mascara experience: instant sculptural volume and lashes that look and feel revitalized over time."

A new mascara experience? Black's description was all the encouragement I needed to put the product to the test. Keep scrolling for my review and everything you need to know about Lancôme's Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara.

Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara Best for: Enhancing lashes Active ingredients: Amino acids, shea butter, black balm Clean?: Yes, but it does contain PEGs which are on Byrdie's "maybe" list Cruelty-Free?: No About the brand: Lancôme is a French beauty brand whose products aim to create a luxurious look for the everyday and special occasions alike. The brand is best known for its skincare and eye products.

About My Lashes: Decently thick but disappear on camera

My lashes are decently thick, but they're straight (and barely noticeable in selfies or over Zoom). I turn to mascaras to give my lashes visible volume, curl, length, and definition. I have a few longtime favorites that help me achieve the results I desire, but I'm always looking for a new one to blow me away.

How to Apply: A few pumps to activate the formula

Applying the Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara is straightforward, but there's a little caveat. Since it's a balm-based and serum-infused formula, you need to activate it upon the first usage. The brand recommends fully drawing the brush in and out eight times to do so.

When you're ready to run the mascara through your lashes, you'll notice that the brush is dual-sided. The side shaped like the number eight helps build plush volume while the flat side sculpts and lifts. "The ergonomic, plant-based fiber brush is ultra-soft, so it creates very light strokes delivering the perfect amount of formula when applying to the lashes," Black adds.

The Ingredients: A nourishing blend

Dr. Black says this formula took three years to develop as the team wanted to be very intentional about each ingredient selected. "We chose to include eight amino acids, the molecules most represented in lash keratin that are known to repair and revitalize lashes, 91% ultra-caring black balm that allows extra gentle application and easy removal of the mascara to reduce lash loss, and solidarity-sourced shea butter for soft lashes," she says.

Another key differentiator is that the formula doesn't contain wax (an ingredient found in many mascaras). Why does this matter? "High amounts of wax in mascara formulas mean hard, crunchy lashes with each coat you apply, and can often flake off and create a grey ashy color instead of a true-black," Dr. Black explains. "Wax also adds weight to lashes, and it's what is responsible for the need to scrub off during removal, which can lead to lash loss."

The Packaging: Sculptural and sustainable

When I first saw the mascara, I was impressed by its unique design and had to ask the team about the inspiration. "The shape of the mascara bottle looks like a 'figure 8,' inspired by the eight amino acids in the formula and the circularity of its part-recycled glass," Dr. Black notes. "It was designed by a French glassmaker with the goal to create a beautiful, sculptural object."

Beyond looking like art, the mascara's packaging is also environmentally-conscious as it's made from 15% recycled glass. "By replacing plastic with partially recycled glass, Le 8 Hypnôse redefines the design of luxury mascaras," Black says.

Le 8 Hypnose vs Monsieur Big

Lancôme offers seven mascaras—including Le 8 Hypnôse. However, many people can't stop raving about the brand's Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara (#monsieurbig has nearly 120 million views on TikTok). How do the two compare? Well, Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara ($27) provides up to 12x volume, creating a fake-lash effect. It also offers a wavy fiber bristle brush. As mentioned earlier, Le 8 Hypnôse provides a more plush lash look and boasts a dual-sided brush.

The Results: Plush, soft lashes

Olivia Hancock

Some mascaras can make your lashes feel hard and heavy, but Le 8 Hypnôse doesn't. The product claims to provide "all-day wear of soft plush lashes," and I can confirm that to be true. When I applied the mascara to my lashes, I kept thinking, This formula feels so weightless. A few swipes of the mascara sufficiently enhanced my lashes, leaving them with a slightly bolder, more volumized look. I didn't experience any flaking or smudging throughout the day either. My favorite aspect of the Le 8 Hypnose mascara is the removal process. With other mascaras I've tried, it can take a lot of effort to cleanse my lashes. However, all you need is warm water and a cotton round to melt the Le 8 Hypnose formula.

The Value: Worth the investment

At $32, the Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara is not the most expensive mascara on the market, but it's still an investment. However, it's a worthwhile purchase for a few reasons. Not only does the formula amp up your lashes, but it also nourishes them as well (thanks to the blend of amino acids, shea butter, and black balm). The ease of removal is another reason I'm hooked on this mascara. If you're considering purchasing, you'll also appreciate the mascara's sleek packaging and thoughtful design (the brush is one of the best I've come across).

Similar Products: You have options

Maybelline Snapscara Washable Mascara: This Maybelline mascara offers a pigmented wax-free mascara formula. The Snapscara Washable Mascara ($9) glides on easily, leaving you with volume and defined lashes. It's also easily removed with a cotton pad and warm water.

Surratt Beauty Pointilliste Mascara: This wax-free formula from Surratt Beauty is designed to reach your lower lashes and outer corners without leaving a trace behind. The Pointilliste Mascara ($28) is also humidity-resistant and can be removed with just warm water.