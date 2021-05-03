Reviewed: Lancôme's Grandiôse Mascara Gave Me Long, Smudge-Proof Lashes

Lancôme's Grandiôse Mascara will leave your lashes looking long and dramatic, and the formula lasts all day without smudging or fallout. While the price point may be steep in comparison to some other mascaras, you're definitely getting what you paid for, and the product will set your standards high.

If you were on an island and could only take one makeup item, what would it be? For me, it’s mascara. It's one of my favorite products to try, and has been there for me through the best and worst of times. Trying to look less tired? Want to make your eyes pop? Just had an ugly cry in the shower? A good mascara is there for all of these situations and more. It's the ride-or-die product anyone can rely on to give their makeup look a boost.

As you can probably tell, mascara has been my go-to product for quite a while. When I was in high school and began to play around with makeup, this was the first product I felt comfortable playing around with. My small collection of black, brown, and blue mascaras gave me a confidence boost I never knew I needed. Even as I tried different products and my style evolved into adulthood, mascara has consistently given me the same euphoric feeling I had when I would wear it to walk through those high school halls.

The great thing about getting older is that as we evolve, so can our makeup essentials, and those of us who want to invest may find ourselves moving from drugstore aisles to luxury counters. In this spirit, I tried Lancôme's Grandiôse Mascara to see if the sleek and sexy look that's made the French makeup brand famous would translate to my lashes. Ultimately, the product stood out from others I've tried. Keep reading to learn how this mascara upgraded my lashes.

Lancôme Grandiôse Mascara Best for: All kinds of lashes, but especially those who want a more dramatic lengthening effect. Uses: Lengthening lashes for day or night, with a lightweight yet eye-catching cat-eye result. Potential Allergens: Not likely Byrdie Clean? No; contains paraffin. Price: $32 About The Brand: Lancôme is a French beauty brand whose products aim to create a luxurious look for the everyday and special occasions alike. The brand is best known for its skincare and eye products.

About My Lashes: Could use a boost

I wish I had naturally long lashes that have a standout floaty quality even without any product, but I don’t. My lashes are pretty short. I’ve tried many growth serums, TikTok hacks, and simply overloading on mascara, but nothing has worked. Over time I have accepted that my lashes are short and mighty, and I'm okay with that. I accept my lashes as they are, and that’s on self-love.

The Ingredients: Effective and nourishing

When it comes to mascara, I am fairly lenient about what's on the ingredient list. This product is not going directly on my skin, so I don't imagine it can do as much damage as a set of lash extensions, for example. My favorite ingredient in this product is jojoba oil, which keeps the lashes hydrated and promotes lash health and growth overall. Rose-cell extract adds to the nourishment while making the product more buildable, which allows for a more dramatic look if you so desire.

How to Apply: Coat from root to tip

The design of Lancôme's Grandiôse Mascara is different from your standard tube. The brush design is a zig-zag followed by a thin precision brush, ensuring you can coat every lash with maximum product. The brand recommends applying this mascara from root to tip, and you can add more coats as needed to achieve your desired result. The brush is supposed to help create a flare look on the lashes, and ultimately creates a winged angle that would coordinate well with your favorite liquid liner.

The Results: Long, strong, and dramatic

Celeste Polanco/Design by Cristina Cianci

I wasn’t too sure what to expect from Lancôme's Grandiôse Mascara. Truthfully, I usually use drugstore mascaras, as I believe it's one of those products you can be more open with as far as what you decide to purchase. That being said, I was still excited to see how a luxury mascara would stack up.

Before I coated the mascara on my eyelashes, I prepared my lashes by crimping them. For this, I use a particular technique: I begin by crimping the root of the lashes, and then crimp the middle of the lash twice, holding each crimp for about 10 seconds. I find this method helps my lashes to perk up and hold a better shape.

Then, I used the precise brush to coat my lashes from root to tip. The brush perfectly glided through my lashes, creating a smooth, effective first coat. I could have stopped there, but I felt my lashes could use a bit more drama. I then glazed only the tip of my lashes a second time. I find that two coats gave my lashes the length I’ve been seeking for years, and the mascara successfully created a beautiful cat-eye look without clumping. The effect also lasted all day, and I didn't have any smudging or fallout like I often have with other mascaras.

The Value: A worthwhile investment

Lancôme's Grandiôse Mascara retails for $32. If you're not ready to commit, spending this much on a mascara may not be ideal, but it did deliver a high-quality result and solve some of the minor issues I had with my go-to drugstore finds. To me, that makes it worth it if what you want is a luxury mascara that really works.

