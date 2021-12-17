Lancôme's Absolue Premium Bx Day Cream is a luxe moisturizer that leaves the skin glowy and hydrated, but I wasn't a fan of the added fragrance and slight tingling sensation I experienced.

We purchased Lancôme's Absolue Premium Bx Day Cream so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

As someone who’s constantly in search of a nourished, healthy-looking glow, I’m always down to try a new moisturizer. There's always the possibility that the next one—from a drugstore steal to an under-the-radar luxe cream—could be the one. In my opinion, "the one" is non-irritating, thick (but sinks right into my skin), and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Excited about the potential of Lancôme's Absolue Premium Bx Day Cream, I decided to give it a try. It’s a moisturizer that's beloved by many but under the radar enough that it’s always in stock. Plus, I'd heard that it makes skin look like it's glowing from the inside. Needless to say, I was intrigued. Read on for my full review.

Lancôme Absolue Premium Bx Day Cream Best for: All skin types Uses: Moisturizing, anti-aging, SPF Key ingredients: Pro-Xylane, wild yam, soy, sea algae, and barley; avobenzone, octisalate, and octocrylene (SPF) Potential allergens: Fragrance Byrdie Clean?: No Cruelty-free?: No Price: $185 About the brand: Lancôme is a French luxury beauty brand known for its skincare and makeup products (particularly its Teint Idole foundation).

About My Skin: Sensitive to fragrance

In general, my skin is pretty tolerant, but I’m especially sensitive to fragrance. Anything heavily scented will throw everything off and lead to an itching and tingling sensation—which sometimes escalates into patches of dermatitis on my face. With that in mind, I tend to go for moisturizers and other skincare products that are fragrance-free and formulated for sensitive skin.



Ingredients: Patented anti-aging formula

The superstar ingredient in this moisturizer is Pro-Xylane, a patented anti-aging ingredient formulated by Lancôme’s parent company, L’Oréal. Derived from birch trees, the brand says it’s designed to help the skin retain water as well as support collagen and elastin in the skin. The other big player at work here is the brand's Bio-Network, a proprietary blend of ingredients like soy, wild yam, sea algae, and barley.

This product, with avobenzone, octisalate, and octocrylene, contains broad-spectrum SPF 15 protection. Although this formula isn't considered clean by Byrdie's standards, it's non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic, and dermatologist-tested for safety.



The Scent and Feel: Thick and potent

This moisturizer is thick! I loved the texture—I grew up using thick butter and tend to go for moisturizers with a similar consistency. I also equate thickness with luxury, and this definitely has that feel. It has a whipped texture that's easily spreadable and quick to absorb into my skin.

Once it’s all worked in, it feels soft and velvety—my skin looked notably hydrated. On the flip side, it’s very fragranced and smells like perfume. The scent also doesn’t seem to fade over time.



The Results: Glowy, hydrated skin

Upon first application, I immediately felt it start to tingle on my skin, which isn’t normal for me. Most of my go-to moisturizers simply go on to my skin without after-effects. For me, the fragrance was also off-putting because I could smell it on my skin for almost an hour after I applied it. Because of these red flags, I was a little concerned that I would break out from the moisturizer (which thankfully didn’t happen!).



Fragrance and tingling aside, I liked its consistency and feel and noticed that my skin was a bit glowy after I applied it.

I also liked that it has a little SPF in it. While I wouldn’t use it in place of my sunscreen, a little extra protection is always a plus in my book.

Lastly, the main draw of this moisturizer is its anti-aging benefits (all the five-star reviews point this out, along with its hydrating properties). Although that wasn't something I noticed on my skin per se during my testing period, I could definitely see it being possible with extended use.



Byrdie / Tembe Denton-Hurst

The Value: It’s expensive

Considering the formulation and ingredients involved, I understand why this day cream is pricey. Still, though, $185 for less than 2 ounces seems like a lot. It might be worth it for some people, but I'd probably opt for a less expensive option.



Byrdie / Tembe Denton-Hurst

Similar Products: You have options

La Mer Crème De La Mer ($190): Similarly priced and less fragranced, La Mer's version is also a thick, luxe option that does what it’s supposed to: moisturize. Its formula contains lots of antioxidants, which helps to protect skin against oxidative stress and pollution, but its anti-aging properties have garnered mixed reviews.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration ($36): Formulated for sensitive skin, this First Aid Beauty moisturizer is a less thick, but just as nourishing and less than half the price.

