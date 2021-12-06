Lana Condor Swears by Lash Strips and Growth Serum for Full, Fluttery Eyelashes

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

If Lana Condor were to write a letter to all the products and rituals she's loved before, her hand would cramp up fast. Throughout her career, the actress-turned-executive producer has collected a string of favorites that she pledges allegiance to on the reg. They aren't all luxury products, either. Her routine is a bit like adding a silk lining to a terrycloth robe—comfortable and practical with occasional splashes of extravagance. Luckily, she was willing to give us all of the details on her simple-yet-refined routine. Safe to say, she's now my skincare and self-care muse.



From starring in Netflix's To All The Boys trilogy to exploring her songwriting skills and embracing her role as Neutrogena's Brand Ambassador, Condor's career is as impressive as it is busy. Only a week ago, she wrapped filming for Boo, Bitch, a new Netflix comedy series she starred in and executive produced.

With such a hectic schedule, Condor doesn't spend her free time overcomplicating things. She likes what she likes, uses what works, and counts on the people she knows will show up. That doesn't mean she's completely ditched the treat-yourself mentality. By prioritizing simplicity in her self-care, Condor has achieved the elusive "effortless" routine that everyone dreams of.

Her list of favorites feels much more relatable than aspirational—they lack the stereotypical Hollywood glamour of steep prices or intimidating luxury. Instead, Condor's must-haves and must-dos actually feel, well, doable—and, even more surprising, affordable.



Read on for more details on Condor's favorite products, self-care rituals, and beauty tips.



The One Ingredient That Saves Her Hair

"My holy grail hair product is the Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Shampoo ($12) and Conditioner ($12). This duo has hyaluronic acid, so it locks moisture into the scalp and the hair, which is perfect for me because I have very dry hair, and it keeps my hair and scalp super healthy.

"It's also great because it's easily accessible. I travel a lot, so I either forget to pack hair stuff or, when I do remember to pack it, they take it away from me at TSA. I love the Hydro Boost line because I can find it anywhere easily."



The One Fragrance She's Been Spritzing

"Right now, I’m using Gucci Flora ($80). It has a white gardenia scent that smells so, so good. It’s so delicious and makes me feel bright and ready for the day! The perfume is a little bougie, but it’s really nice. I'm like, ‘Wow, Lana! How fancy of you!’"

Gucci Flora $80 Shop

The One Way She Stays Grounded

"My parents. 100%. When I start to feel all over the place, they bring me down to earth. Literally, last week, when I wrapped Boo, Bitch, I was feeling exhausted and desperately in need of some love. My mom flew down to LA, and just seeing her for two days changed so much for me."



The One Beauty Look She Swears By

"I love going really fresh and natural: fresh, dewy skin, fluffy brows, and just soft makeup. You want to celebrate your natural beauty; you shouldn’t cover it up. When I wear minimal, clean makeup, that’s what makes me feel the most like me.

"I like when makeup artists focus on accentuating the features I already have instead of trying to hide things. When I wear a ton of makeup, it feels like I am trying to be someone that I’m not. That gets into your brain, and it can be damaging. Why should I try to be someone that I’m not? I’m perfect just the way that I am."



The One Makeup Product She Always Has On Deck

"Lashes! Always. I used to wear eyelash extensions, but they destroyed my lashes, so I transitioned to strips or trios. I personally love them. They make me feel really confident. I love batting my eyelashes, but since I used to abuse them, I have none left. The Neutrogena Lash Enhancer Serum ($13) is helping me mend some of the damage, but, in the meantime, I gotta have my false lashes."



‎ Neutrogena Lash Enhancer Serum $13 Shop

The One Thing That Brightens Up Her Mornings

"A lot of mornings my boyfriend, Anthony, makes me breakfast in bed, which is, if I’m being honest, the best part of my morning.

"In terms of my beauty routine though, I would say washing my face. I love feeling fresh and clean to start the day. I use Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash ($12). It feels so good."



The One Habit That Nurtures Her Hair

"Not using heat. My hair goes through a lot when I’m on set, so when I’m at home and doing my own thing, I will avoid using heat to help keep it healthy."



The One Beauty Tip She Lives By

"If you're tired, wear more blush than you normally would. My makeup artist told me that when you wear a lot of blush, it gives the illusion that you slept. So if you see a photo of me, and I'm wearing a lot of blush, you will know it's because I am desperately fatigued!"



The One Ritual That Helps Her Unwind

"Tub time is the best time. I'll put in my Epsom or CBD salts. And my boyfriend got me this little bathtub shelf, so I'll set that up. I'll watch Netflix or something and have a candle going. Love it. It's my favorite time!

"I am also really into infrared sauna and cryotherapy. I go to this social wellness club out here in LA called Remedy Place all the time just to spend some time in the sauna, heal up, and sweat out the toxins. I always feel better after. Same with cryo, I always feel great afterward."



Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Moisturizer $18 Shop

The One Moisturizer That Rescues Her Dry Skin

"I started using Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream ($19) years ago when I saw a Youtuber that I love talking about it. She was saying how she had really dry skin and that it was like drinking a glass of water for your skin. I literally ran to CVS to get it, and I have been using it ever since.

"She was right, it was like drinking a glass of water for your skin, it was amazing. I cannot live without it, it’s always with me, and if it’s not, I’ll go buy it wherever I am. It’s so effective, I love wearing it on the plane too. It has never let me down."

