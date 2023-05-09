Lagoon Nails Bring the Beauty of the Ocean to Your Fingertips

A trip to the pool or ocean is—hands down—one of the best parts of summer. But, even if your plans don't include a splash in the water, you can still channel the seasonal vibe with lagoon nails. The latest in nail trends is a strikingly cool way to incorporate shades of turquoise or blue-green into your tips. Enter: lagoon nails. You can wear lagoon nails with solid opaque colors or replicate water ripples with glitter and texture. Ahead, find some unique lagoon-inspired manicures to screenshot before your summer nail sesh.

