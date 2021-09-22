5 Lady Gaga Outfits to Recreate for a Marvelously Monstrous Fall

As the world anxiously awaits the release of Ridley Scott’s latest film House of Gucci (November 24th, in case you’re curious), the best way to amp up the excitement—besides watching the fashion-filled trailer—is to take in some of Lady Gaga’s latest street style looks. The singer and actress seems to have a new aesthetic for every era, and with her much-anticipated movie role as well as a second album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, on the horizon, we've been seeing fashion moments right and left since early this summer. And while we wouldn’t characterize her personal taste as down-to-earth, per se, there are still plenty of ways to translate her glamorous aesthetic into everyday life.

Mother Monster's latest looks have nodded toward nostalgia, with retro prints like polka dots and playful silhouettes such as the shift dress—it's almost like we're getting another spin on her A Star Is Born era, this time with her natural brunette locks. There have also been a few more contemporary looks in the mix, and it's an all-around bevy of inspiration. Ready to make some classy modern statements this season? Ahead, see five standout Lady Gaga outfits from recent times, and all the shopping picks you need to recreate her vibe.

High-Impact Noir

Getty Images

There's nothing quite as sleek as an all-black outfit. While out in New York City, Gaga paired a black Magda Butrym dress with a boxy bag and nine-inch platforms, giving a bolder feel to the classic LBD.

Mod Moment

Getty Images

Infuse your personal style with a touch of nostalgia by rocking a strong collared mini dress, which is also a great investment for any preppy moments to come. To finish, try oversized sunnies and your favorite heels.

Pretty Pastels

Getty Images

Even with winter around the corner, a pastel palette feels oh so right. Translate the look to a night out with a Lady Gaga outfit-inspired yellow dress, powdery pink bag, and pumps in your shade of nude.

Nostalgic Print

Getty Images

Worn in the days ahead of Gaga's Radio City Music Hall concert series with Tony Bennett, this polka-dot look gives us major 1940s Katharine Hepburn vibes. Recreate the look with a similar frock, pearl earrings, and white pumps.

White Out

Getty Images

Be the brightest star in the room by wearing head-to-toe white, like in this standout Lady Gaga outfit from early July. This look is so great because the ruffled dress and structured outerwear strike a balance, and the cat-eye sunglasses cement the powerfully chic vibe.