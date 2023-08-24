Lady Gaga Just Revealed a Pair of Blunt Audrey Hepburn Bangs

Lady Gaga has been pop royality since her debut albumThe Fame dropped 15 years ago. She’s pretty well known for her outlandish looks including meat dresses, reptilian face masks, and latex lips—just to name a few. But lately she's been tapping into the regal side of her style, and just debuted a Grace Kelly-inspired beehive updo with blunt micro bangs.

On August 23, Gaga posted a carousel of images of herself at rehearsal for her upcoming "Jazz and Piano" residency in Las Vegas. She wore a black A-line midi gown with a boatneck and a low back and paired the look with gold hoops, black pointed-toe pumps, and retro cat eye sunglasses. She finished her ‘50s glam with a bold, glossy orange-red lip (we’re assuming it’s the Haus Labs Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Red Coral Shine, $26) and perfectly arched brows.

Her hair took Gaga over the edge into ‘50s princess territory. After a year of wearing her platinum blonde hair long, the star got blunt micro bangs that travel across her forehead in a straight line. They don’t taper out or offer a lived-in piece-y shape, which only adds to the pristine vintage vibes. She paired the look with a baby beehive updo, which features tons of volume at the top of her crown, and various twists pinned to the back of her head.

We don’t know what it is about this summer in particular, but it seems that everywhere we turn, a new celebrity is getting bangs. Reese Witherspoon kicked off the summer by trying full fringe for the first time in years, and Cannes was ripe with the Medusa bang trend, most notably on celebs like Dua Lipa and Sydney Sweeney. Bang shapes seem to be all over the place this summer, and Lady Gaga simply added micro bangs to the mix.

Micro bangs were once reserved for the beauty risk-takers—but it’s actually a really approachable style. You can opt for drastic baby bangs with choppy ends for a Berkin-leaning look, or wear wavy or curly micro bangs brushed out for a disco queen look. Or do like Gaga and go full ‘50s princess with blunt, straight bangs and a prim updo to match.