Lady Gaga's Dusty Rose Manicure Is an Edgy Take on the "Your Nails But Better" Trend

Lady Gaga walked in a meat dress so that the weird It-girls of 2023 could run. Gaga has worn practically every odd outfit or beauty look you could imagine, but for the past few years, she’s been playing it safe (by her standards, at least) and wearing things that err on the classic side. This year, she showed up to the 2023 Oscars in a gorgeous sheer gown and then went makeup-free for her on-stage performance later that evening. Still, there was an edge in both looks that made them feel like signature Gaga. Now, Gaga did it again and added her own touch to the “my nails but better” trend with a dusty rose manicure.

On May 22, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself to Instagram wearing a white tee under a black blazer and accessorized the look with dainty gold hoops, gold rings, side-parted wet hair, and a juicy red lip. She sipped on tea and captioned the video, “Having a cuppa in celebration of something exciting coming tomorrow,” hinting at a new launch on the horizon from her beauty brand, Haus Labs. For old-school Gaga fans, the video might give you vivid flashbacks to her 2009 music video for “Paparrazi,” where she sips on tea after just having poisoned her boyfriend, played by a pre-fame Alexander Skarsgård.

Rest assured, no one’s being poisoned this time around (we hope), but her gorgeous dusty rose manicure is just as killer. Gaga’s nails sit at a medium length with a soft coffin shape and feature a muted rose polish on the entire nail bed.

The my nails but better, or MNBB, manicure is still trending, but this is Gaga we’re talking about—the same woman who once wore a bloody bridal ‘fit on live TV—so there’s no surprise that she isn’t following all the nail trends to a tee. Typical MNBB nails are natural and sheer, and come in shades that match the skin or nails entirely.

Gaga’s dusty rose polish, on the other hand, isn’t close enough to her skin tone to qualify as a completely nude nail, but still shares rosy undertones with her skin that make her manicure look almost skin-like. Basically, it’s as natural as the extravagant Lady Gaga would ever go with her mani.

Unlike the rhinestone-studded looks Gaga has worn in the past, her dusty rose manicure is simple to recreate for any Little Monsters at home. First, push your cuticles back and then file and buff your nails to your desired shape. After applying a smoothing base coat, apply two coats of opaque rose nail polish like Manicurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Old Rose ($14), Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer in Heart’s Caress ($22) or Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Passe-Muraille ($32). Finally, add a high-shine top coat for a subdued yet nuanced manicure that’s good enough for the mother of all things freaky.