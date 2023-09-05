Lady Gaga's Barely-There Manicure Is as Timeless as it Gets

The saying goes, "jack of all trades, master of none"—but Lady Gaga proves time and time again that she’s a maestro on all fronts. She’s a pop music legend, has starred in award-winning movies, and created some of the best celebrity-founded makeup products in the game. Now, she’s kicking off her latest Las Vegas Residency, Jazz & Piano, which runs from from August 31 to October 5. She’s been tapping into some old-school beauty and fashion looks for the show, and she just wore a classic barely-there manicure on opening night.

On August 31, Gaga posted a selfie with the caption, “IT’S OUR OPENING SHOW IN VEGAS BABY. 1 hr 16 min till we hit the stage to SWING 🖤🎺.” She wore a green and black Adidas track jacket and held open her show's Playbill just below her chin. Her nails sat in a perfect almond shape with a medium length and featured a nude pink color all throughout. It was the perfect muted mani to accent the slinky and bedazzled tuxedo she wore later in the show. She's since shared several photos from her first few shows, and her classic mani complimented every singe one.

Her nails fall in line with the naked nail trend that we’ve seen popping up on celebs and It-girls all summer long. The look calls for wearing your nails completely bare—while this is a great thing if you hate sitting in a salon chair for hours on end, you might just like the trend because you're into the look of natural nails. In this case, Gaga’s barely there nude nails—which aren’t entirely naked since they obviously use nail polish—are a great choice if you want a the vibe of naked nails with a little more polish.

Gaga rounded out her performance look with a glam that you can argue is the only thing you should wear when belting out jazz: red lipstick and pin curls. Gaga wore her hair in a flippy, voluminous bob with her new bangs brushed up and formed into a curl at the base. She matched the vintage vibes with a dark black liner wing (complemented by a white liner on her waterline), perfectly arched brows, and a glossy firetruck red lip.