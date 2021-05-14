As far as drugstore retinols go, the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum is a fantastic option. It’s reasonably priced, contains two forms of vitamin A, and uses niacinamide to prevent the standard irritation that comes with actives in skincare.

We put the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Of all the skincare vitamins, I’d have to say that A is my favorite. Commonly known as retinol, it truly does it all: clears, decongests, smooths, and refines. It’s a super-active, and my complexion wouldn't be the same without it. The one caveat, though, is that it can irritate the skin, especially in the early days of using a new retinol product.

Luckily, this dilemma doesn’t mean sensitive skin types should miss out on the benefits entirely. Enter La Roche-Posay's Retinol B3 Serum, an effective vitamin A formula with the addition of niacinamide, a known skin soother. The latter ingredient works to minimize irritation, but you still get all the skin-turnover benefits of the retinol. How good a deal is that?

If this genius product has piqued your interest, you’re in luck, because I tried it and mapped out my thoughts below. Keep scrolling for my full review.

La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum Best for: Normal, oily, dry, combination, mature, and acne-prone skin types. Uses: As an active treatment serum to target signs of aging, uneven skin tone, dullness, and breakouts. Active ingredients: Retinol, retinyl palmitate Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $40 About the brand: La Roche-Posay is a French pharmacy brand built on the healing power of thermal spring water from its titular source. Now, it’s a global brand that specializes in all skin conditions, specifically sensitive and acne-prone skin.

About My Skin: Prone to breakouts and hyperpigmentation

My skin is generally pretty good, but I’m very much prone to blackheads, whiteheads, and the ensuing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. I also have a little bit of sun damage and can experience sensitivity from time to time, although I put this last point down to my career trialing different skincare products, sometimes in excess.

I first dipped my toes into the pool of vitamin A about three years ago during a particularly bad bout of acne. I had never really considered it, but after six weeks of consistent use, my skin had pretty much cleared. Since that time, I’ve tried a few different formulas, one of them being the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum (which, spoiler alert, I really like).

The Ingredients: Effective and minimally irritating

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

La Roche-Posay's Retinol B3 Serum contains two forms of vitamin A, retinol and retinyl palmitate. The pure retinol offers a concentrated boost, whereas retinyl palmitate is time-released, so the effects are less intense.

The real selling point with this French pharmacy option, though, is the inclusion of vitamin B3, also known as niacinamide. It’s there to act as a buffer, soothing the skin, reinforcing the barrier, and mitigating the effects of irritation. So if you find your skin peels or flakes persistently when you use a retinol product, this might be a gentle-but-still-effective alternative.

The Results: Pretty impressive

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Tickle me impressed. For the price, La Roche Posay's Retinol B3 Serum is a really good product. I wouldn’t label it as the best for my skin concerns, but I did see results, loved the feel, and think it’s a solid option for those who struggle with the associated irritation. As far as drugstore retinol products go, it’s certainly up there with one of the best I’ve come across, too.

Vitamin A in all its forms—including retinol and retinyl palmitate as found in this serum—is good for a whole host of skin concerns. Because it works to speed up cellular renewal, it can address the look of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, acne, and general skin texture.

It’s typically marketed as an anti-aging ingredient, but truthfully works for a whole range of skin concerns, including acne and congestion. The only thing to remember is that it’s powerful, even in this instance, so always start slow, apply in the evening, and be sure to wear your SPF daily (but you probably already knew that last part).

The Value: Amazing for a retinol

As far as retinol serums are concerned, the value here is incredible. I found it to be super effective, non-irritating, and lovely to use—all qualities I’d expect from a product four times the price. You also get the benefit of niacinamide, which is very nice. Because of the accessible price point, I even used it to treat a patch of pigmentation on my stomach (with great success, I might add).

