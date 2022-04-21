La Prairie's White Caviar Essence Is Expensive—But It Really, Really Works

La Prairie's White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire is a stunning product—both in formula and experience. It's expensive, but it does its job flawlessly. After using it for months, my skin is more illuminated, firm, and smooth.

We put La Prairie's White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I've been known to love luxe products. What can I say? I can't help it. But it's a proven fact priciness doesn't always lead to proven results. That said, I'm always ready to give a prestige product a try just in case it yields those ever-elusive, life-changing results. Which brings me to one of my favorite brands in the luxury category—La Prairie.

After testing and falling for the brand's sleep mask, face oil, and eye cream, I had high expectations for their newest launch, White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire. Meant to result in "glimmering luminosity," according to the brand, the formula is inspired by "the encounter of light and water in Switzerland," says Greg Prodromides, La Prairie's chief marketing officer. In essence (pun intended) the brand found parallels with the way rays of light interact with the skin and this particular collection of products was born. As a beauty editor in constant search of glossy, reflective, bouncy-looking skin, the description spoke to me. I've been using it for months now and the results are exciting.

Ahead, find my honest review of the product and every single thing you need to know about its ingredients, formula, application, and results.

La Prairie White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire Best for: All skin types, especially those looking for more reflective and firm skin Uses: A day or night essence to be used post-cleanse Hero ingredients: Lumidose Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $440 About the Brand: La Prairie is a Swiss skincare brand that dates back to 1931. Since then, they've been innovators in the skincare space—pairing science with luxury and creating products that work. Each product includes a blend of various anti-aging, firming, and moisturizing ingredients including platinum, gold, white caviar, and caviar.

About My Skin: Combination and prone to dullness

My skin, while mostly unproblematic, has a few characteristics I'm not in love with. It's combination (meaning I don't break out often but have consistent congestion along my nose and chin and dryness everywhere else), and it can be noticeably dull and sallow-looking at times with bouts of discoloration from the sun or former breakouts.

The Feel: Opalescent and silky

The gel-to-water essence feels incredible as you apply it to your face with a comforting fresh watery feel. It's refreshing, luxurious, and downright sensual—trust me. Plus, the formula is opalescent so it immediately catches the light to add glow and radiance to your skin. It's lightweight (think watery but a bit more viscous) but does a really great job of plumping up your skin on contact.

The Ingredients: Potent and proprietary

Lumidose: The key ingredient is proprietary to La Prairie and, according to the brand, is a potent human tyrosinase inhibitor (the enzyme responsible for age spots and discoloration). This product uses a double-encapsulation delivery system made up of "intelligent" disk-shaped structures for improved efficacy. "The intelligent structures can recognize and respond to the different environments of the skin, which enables them to target specific skin layers, making treatments more effective," explains Dr. Daniel Stangl, the director of innovation at La Prairie. TLDR: It's fancy and took years to perfect.

Swiss Golden Caviar Extract: The signature caviar ingredient in the collection, "has been shown to stimulate the formation of collagen," Stangl says.

The signature caviar ingredient in the collection, "has been shown to stimulate the formation of collagen," Stangl says. Swiss Golden Caviar Water: This is meant to enhance the sensorial experience and offers that lovely refreshing feeling upon application.

How to Apply

You can (and should) use this product during both your morning and nighttime skincare routines. Smooth two to three pumps of the essence along your face directly after cleansing and toning. The brand recommends using a gentle patting motion before massaging the formula in for a few seconds until its absorbed. This is the perfect time to do a few deep breaths and enjoy the process. Follow up with a serum and your favorite moisturizer.



The Results: Skin radiance galore

I'm a full-on believer in the product. I wasn't consistently using an essence in my skincare routine before trying this one—and now I'm never going back. It adds so much value to my usual ritual, allowing me to keep my skin even, smooth, firm, and glossy day after day. You'll notice an immediate glowing effect after applying (all that lit-from-within, light-catching dew we all know and love), as well as actual results after months of use (I'm on month four).



Hallie Gould

The Value: Expensive but effective

Of course, this product is expensive—but that's the case with all of La Prairie's products. The tipping point for me is I love this essence and it really works. In terms of value, White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire comes in at 5.7 ounces, which means you're spending about $77 an ounce. Which, many of us often do when it comes to creams and serums. I'm willing to splurge on a product I love, and, if you are too, this is a good one.

Similar Products: You've got options

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence ($39): This essence hydrates, soothes, and firms your skin with a plump, dewy finish. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid as well as lotus and bamboo extracts.

Fresh Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence ($74): Formulated with kombucha, hyaluronic acid, and mandarin peel extract, this essence helps maintain moisture in your skin and protect against free radicals.