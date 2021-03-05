La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Eye Lift is a hefty investment, but one worth making if you’re able to swing it. It instantly earned a spot as one of my favorite products of all time, smoothing and firming my eyes like no other.

We put La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Eye Lift to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Having tested thousands of products over my career as a beauty writer, I know that a steep price tag doesn’t always necessarily equate to a better product. Sometimes they’re worthy of the investment, and other times they fall flat. That said, when a product is exorbitantly expensive—such as La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Eye Lift, which costs a cool $505 for under an ounce of product—I can’t help but be intrigued.

Already deemed worthy of the splurge by Byrdie HQ, I put this unique gel-cream serum to the test over the course of two weeks. Formulated with caviar and La Prairie’s famed Cellular Complex, it promises to “reawaken” the eyes by lifting and firming the entire eye area—eyelids and eyebrows included.

Did it hold up to its promise of totally redefining my eye zone? Read on to find out.

La Prairie Skin's Caviar Eye Lift Serum

Best for: All skin types, those with sensitive skin should patch test first Uses: Lifting and firming complete eye area: redefining the eyebrows and eye contours, tightening and lifting upper lids, reducing crow's feet, and smoothing the under eyes while diminishing puffiness and bags Potential Allergens: Linalool, benzyl salicylate, citronellol, geraniol, fragrance Active Ingredients: Caviar, La Prairie’s exclusive Cellular Complex Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $505 About the Brand: Swiss beauty brand La Prairie is a leader in the anti-aging skincare space, fusing science with rare ingredients in its luxurious products. It’s the first brand to use cellular anti-aging therapy research in formulating its products.

About My Skin: The eyes age first

﻿I’ve never been one to apply eye creams every single day, but now that I’m in my 30s, I’m trying to make a habit of applying one at least once, if not twice, daily. I don’t have deep-set lines or crow’s feet, but I am starting to notice faint lines forming under my eyes (the first signs of aging), so I’m in the market for something that can truly combat these as well as the dark circles, puffiness, and rough texture I’m working with as a “stressed out millennial.”

Since I already have my tried and true arsenal of serums, oils, and creams meant for the entire face, an eye serum like Skin Caviar Eye Lift is perfect for me, something potent that absorbs instantly and won’t affect the rest of my daily skincare regimen. Over the course of two weeks, I applied it twice a day to freshly cleansed skin before the rest of my products to ensure its fancy ingredients would fully penetrate. Following the brand’s directions for how to apply (outlined below), I dabbed it all over my eye zone, from my upper brows down to my under eyes, from the inner corners out to my temples, making sure no area was left untouched.

Ingredients: Caviar and a special cellular complex

Present in the form of what La Prairie refers to as Caviar Premier, a combination of caviar extract and “caviar mimetics” that harness the full skin-care potential of this wonder ingredient, this formula contains high concentrations of caviar’s active firming and lifting components, encapsulated into small beads to keep them potent and efficacious.

It also contains the brand’s signature Cellular Complex, which is at the heart of La Prairie’s cult-favorite products. The exact formula is top secret, but we do know that this potent complex is meant to enhance the skin’s natural renewal process by rejuvenating the cells themselves, making it a powerful force in anti-aging technology.

As the name implies, the key ingredient in Skin Caviar Eye Lift is caviar, an anti-aging and hydrating powerhouse.

Out of the whopping 80 ingredients in this formula (which, admittedly, turned me off a bit), caviar extract is eleventh, indicating that it’s present in pretty high concentrations. And, after looking into all 80 ingredients (whew!), I can confirm this product is considered clean by Byrdie’s standards.

The Science and Formulation: Two formulas in one

For $505, Skin Caviar Eye Lift obviously isn’t just any ordinary eye serum. It’s actually the combination of two different formulas—one that’s encapsulated in the brand’s caviar beads, and the other a gel-cream emulsion. What makes this product so cool (and one you’ll want to have on display) is the fact that you can see the two separate formulas settled into each half of the bottle. One pump combines equal amounts of both—bursting the beads to activate all of their potent goodness—dispensing the perfect amount of this powerful treatment onto your fingertip.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

How to Apply: Dab it over your entire eye area

I’m one to simply pat on eye creams and serums wherever I think my skin needs it, but La Prairie lays out a pretty specific method of applying this one, which is meant to be used both morning and night. After dispensing one pump of product onto your fingertip, dot it along the eyelid crease, starting from the inner corner of the eye to the outer corner. Then dab along the brow bone from the outer to the inner corner, over the eyebrow itself from above the nose to the outer eyebrow tip, and back across the upper brow line back to the center of the face.

From the inner eye corner, dab the product along the under-eye towards the outer corner, finishing at the temple. Then repeat this entire pattern with a “gentle press-and-roll” gesture until all of the product has absorbed and then move on to the other eye.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

TBH, this is how I’ll be applying all of my eye creams and serums going forward.

The Feel & Scent: Light but luxurious with a fresh, floral scent

Skin Caviar Eye Lift dispenses as a milky gel-cream hybrid and acts as a lightweight serum, absorbing almost instantly into the skin with a refreshing, cooling effect.

It leaves behind virtually no residue and smoothes out the skin like no other.

Even when I first tried it out on my hand, I couldn’t believe how hydrated and smooth my skin looked. Since you’re meant to use it twice a day, it’s definitely a great makeup primer, leaving a smooth—but never sticky—canvas.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

Irritation: None whatsoever, but sensitive skin types be wary

I didn’t experience any irritation whatsoever over the course of testing this serum, but those with sensitive skin should definitely patch test this product first. In addition to added fragrance, this formula also includes linalool, benzyl salicylate, citronellol, and geraniol—all fragrant ingredients that are known to potentially sensitize or aggravate the skin.

The formula has a fresh, floral scent that’s strong yet not overpowering due to the addition of fragrant ingredients like linalool and geraniol, as well as added fragrance. I personally like the scent, but it can be potentially irritating to those with sensitive skin—explained more thoroughly, below.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Results: Fully obsessed with this product

It’s not often that I test out an eye product and am instantly in love with the results. After applying Skin Caviar Eye Lift for the first time, the cooling formula woke my eyes up, smoothing out imperfections and somehow making them appear more firm and awake. (Witchcraft, I swear!) Once the product was absorbed without a trace, my eyes felt baby-soft, a feeling that lasted throughout the day until I applied my evening dose.

At a time when we’re not supposed to be touching our faces, I was constantly admiring how soft my skin was.

Over the course of my testing period, my eyes continued to look and feel the best they ever have. I can’t say the serum faded my faint lines entirely, but my skin was so supple and soft that they were virtually undetectable. Being 30, I don’t have mature skin and or any deep wrinkles or crow’s feet, but I imagine that if I did, this product would work wonders. Two weeks is a short amount of time to notice any serious changes and improvements, but I fully expect to see some by the time my bottle is empty.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Value: Truly an investment

I personally consider spending over $50 on any beauty product to be a “splurge,” so shelling out $505 for less than an ounce of product is…beyond a splurge. But, it’s pretty damn amazing, so if you’re someone that’s able to invest in fancy skincare, this is the ultimate luxury item to add to your list. Would I spend almost half of my monthly rent on a re-up once I run out? Probably not, but I’ll be dreaming of this formula long after I’ve used up the very last drop. Here’s to hoping they one day drop the price, even a little bit.

Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

Similar Products: You’ve got (more affordable) options

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum ($69): A much more affordable luxury eye cream, this lightweight serum from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is another potent solution for firming the skin, reducing the look of wrinkles, and smoothing out the eyelid. Formulated with a triple threat of retinol, ferulic acid, and licorice root extract, you can count on this Byrdie staff pick to soothe and hydrate while fighting signs of aging. Just be wary of retinol’s sometimes-irritating qualities, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Olay Eyes Eye Lifting Serum ($30): Sure, this drugstore favorite serum doesn’t boast fancy ingredients like caviar, but for literally one-sixteenth of the price of Skin Caviar Eye Lift, it also has pretty excellent lifting, smoothing, and tightening abilities thanks to its peptide- and vitamin-based formula. Plus, its hydrating formula is fragrance-free and non-greasy, so it’s great for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin.