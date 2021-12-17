La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Concealer + Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15 is a luxurious full coverage 2-in-1 concealer and foundation that offers a flawless, dewy glow and a range of skincare benefits. However, it’s pretty pricey and tends to fade throughout the day.

We put La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Concealer + Foundation Sunscreen to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When it comes to high-end foundations, very few fall into the $200-plus range, but La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Concealer + Foundation Sunscreen SPF 15 is one of them. Since a higher price tag doesn’t necessarily translate to a more effective product, I was excited to further explore this foundation-concealer duo and dig deeper into what warrants its triple-digit price tag.

Ringing in at a hefty $255, would this product be the magic cure-all for all of my skin woes, giving me the flawless complexion of my early 20s? Would it outperform my current favorite foundation, which costs just under $7? I put this pricey product to the test, keeping the ingredients, overall texture and feel, longevity of wear, and added skincare benefits in mind.

Keep reading for my full review.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer + Foundation Sunscreen

Best for: Normal, dry, and combination skin types Uses: Coverage of dark circles and imperfections, anti-aging benefits Active ingredients: Octinoxate (sunscreen) Potential allergens: Fragrance, BHT, parabens, propylene glycol, phenoxyethanol, wheat protein Byrdie Clean?: No Cruelty-free?: No Price: $255

About the Brand: Swiss beauty brand La Prairie is known as a leader in the anti-aging skin-care space, fusing science with rare ingredients in its luxurious products. It’s the first brand to use cellular anti-aging therapy research in formulating its products.

About My Skin: Dry and dull

My skin is typically pretty normal, except during the winter months when New York’s freezing temperatures and indoor heating dry it out. I usually shy away from full coverage foundations, as they often feel heavy and become cakey throughout the day. Instead, I opt for tinted moisturizers or light-to-medium coverage foundations, my current favorite being The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation, which offers medium coverage with a weightless and dewy finish. Regardless of what I’m using, I always apply a minimal amount, allowing for a natural look with just enough coverage to refresh and perfect my complexion. From there, I’ll tap on a bit of cream blush, brush and fill my brows, and swipe on a bit of mascara.

I swapped this pricey La Prairie product with my usual foundation, applying it after my morning skin-care routine and before the rest of my makeup, taking the extra step of applying concealer after my foundation. While I applied only once a day in the morning, La Prairie does recommend reapplying every two hours if you’re using it for sunscreen purposes.



Ingredients: High-end ingredients, high-end results

As the name implies, the formula features caviar extract, which has become quite a buzzy, albeit expensive, skincare ingredient over the past couple of years. It's known for its anti-aging properties, protecting the skin against UVB rays and thus slowing the breakdown of collagen and elastin. It's also thought to be hydrating thanks to its abundance of fatty acids.

The formula also contains La Prairie's Exclusive Cellular Complex, which is the basis of the majority of its products. The formula of this complex is top secret, but according to the brand, it's meant to enhance the skin's natural renewal process by rejuvenating the cells themselves, making it a true force in anti-aging technology. However, like most skincare products, it would need to be used continually to notice any results.

The foundation also offers SPF 15 protection with octinoxate, a chemical UV filter. It's also important to note that this product isn't considered clean by Byrdie's standards.



How to Apply: Includes tools, but fingers are best

La Prairie recommends first shaking the bottle, then dabbing the foundation onto the forehead, bridge of nose, cheeks, and chin, and then blending it in. The bottle’s twist-off cap (which holds the concealer and mirror) features a handy built-in spatula that makes application mess-free. The packaging also includes a sponge for blending, though I prefer using my fingers.

During the rare occasions that I use concealer, I apply it after my foundation to better mask any dark circles or blemishes. According to La Prairie, you can apply the included concealer before or after foundation, using your finger to pat on and then blend in with the included concealer brush. I tried both before and after with similar results and, again, preferred to use my finger to blend.

Overall, both the foundation and concealer apply smoothly with minimal creasing and don’t require a whole lot of blending.

Also worth noting: The included concealer shade is expertly matched with the foundation, seamlessly blends in.



Coverage: Full, natural-looking coverage

The Skin Caviar Concealer + Foundation is considered a full-coverage product, and it definitely did what it promised. I looked flawless! On days I wanted lighter coverage, I used a minimal amount of foundation and skipped the concealer step, and when I needed an extra boost, I spot-applied a second layer of foundation and concealer where necessary. In all instances, I still had a natural-looking glow that never looked cakey or overdone.



The Scent: A subtle, powdery fragrance

While the concealer is unscented, the foundation has a subtle powder-like fragrance that is pleasant and understated. I try to avoid any makeup with fragrance as my skin is particularly sensitive when it’s dry, but I didn’t mind this one. I also didn’t experience any sensitivity or allergic reactions while using this product.



The Results: A natural, dewy finish that lasted for most of the day

This creamy liquid foundation and cream concealer felt like a dream when applied, soft, and hydrating. Being a full coverage foundation, it does have a heavier feel that you’ll notice all day long.

The dewiness looks natural, but the days I applied a bit too much, I looked oily and had to either take some off or spot apply matte finishing powder.

That said, I would be apprehensive about using it on a hot and humid day.

I put this product to the test during a particularly busy week. While my skin still looked great mid-day (I received tons of compliments), I noticed that it had started to break down and fade by the time I got home. I still had a bit of a glow but far less coverage, my under-eye circles peeking through. It’ll get you through most of your day, but if you’re planning to wear it into the night, it’ll need to be refreshed in-between.



The Value: A major investment

Not many foundations fall into the $200-plus range, and this one is particularly pricey. While I really loved how my skin looked after my morning application, at $255 per ounce of foundation and .7 ounce of concealer, I would have expected longer wear. Keep in mind, this price reflects a slew of top-notch ingredients and the included concealer brush and blending sponge, 2x magnifying mirror, and stand to keep it all together and nicely on display, but it’s still quite an investment in my eyes.



Similar Products: Less expensive high-end options exist

Chanel Vitalumière Aqua ($50): There are a number of other cult-favorite high-end foundations on the market, one being Chanel's Vitalumière Aqua makeup, which I've also had the pleasure of testing out. If deciding between the two, it really comes down to how much coverage you're looking for (and how much you're willing to pay). Chanel's weightless formula provides light-to-medium coverage compared to La Prairie's full. La Prairie's formulation boasts a slew of skincare benefits, from anti-aging and hydration to SPF 15. While Chanel's formula provides the same amount of sun protection and hydration through hyaluronic acid, it doesn't promise any anti-aging benefits.

Unlike the weightless Chanel formula, La Prairie's formula doesn't magically melt into the skin. The glow is undeniable, but it can feel a bit oily, and I would be apprehensive about wearing it on a super hot day. And while both products are considered high-end, La Prairie will cost you almost $200 more.

