La Mer's Lip Balm Is a Worthy Splurge for Luxury Lovers

This product is luxury for luxury’s sake. You can definitely get something equally effective for a fraction of the cost, but if you’re in the market for something fancy, why not?

We put the La Mer Lip Balm to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

It’s not often a product is described as velveteen, but in the case of La Mer’s very expensive but oh-so-wonderful lip balm, it feels apt. La Mer is a brand known for its prestige, and for its iconic Miracle Broth—a healing kelp ferment discovered after the brand’s founder, Dr. Max Huber, burnt himself in a lab experiment gone awry. The entire range is now built around Miracle Broth's skin regenerating powers, and that includes the Lip Balm.

At $70, the La Mer Lip Balm is a pricey purchase—and it's my responsibility as a beauty editor to offer my unfiltered thoughts about this fancy lip balm before you decide to part with your hard-earned cash.

Is it expensive? Yes. Necessary? No. Beautiful? Absolutely. Keep reading for my review.

La Mer Lip Balm Best for: Dry, dehydrated lips, and lovers of luxury skincare Uses: As a lip balm, or a treatment before lipstick Byrdie Clean? No, contains petroleum Price: $70 About the brand: La Mer is a prestigious skincare brand known for its Miracle Broth ingredient, a sea kelp ferment that was discovered by Dr. Max Huber after he received a chemical burn in a lab experiment. The brand is best known for its Crème de la Mer moisturizer.

About My Skin: Dry

For this product, I guess we should talk about the skin on and around my lips. In a word, it is dry. So dry I sometimes feel I must have the most chapped lips in the world (obviously I don’t, but I’m a dramatic Aries so please let me live).

But in all seriousness, I do find that travel, cooler weather, air conditioning, and not drinking enough water will leave me with lips that are flaky and sore. For this reason I carry a lot of lip balms on my person at all times, from the functional (Lanolips) to the extremely fun and very high end (La Mer).

What’s In It: Miracle Broth and more

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The most important ingredient to note is, of course, the Miracle Broth, known for its soothing, nourishing effects on the skin. There’s also sesame oil, eucalyptus oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, and glycerin.

On the flip side, the Lip Balm contains petroleum, a somewhat contested skincare ingredient because it’s often sourced from questionable places. But currently, it is considered safe for cosmetic use and is often regarded as one of the best emollient ingredients. It’s also quite rich, making it ideal for the thin skin around the lips.

What It's For: Conditioning and repairing

This product contains a slew of nourishing, hydrating ingredients, making it effective when it comes to conditioning the lips and repairing the skin barrier. It also applies like a dream, sinking in like butter and leaving the area soft but not greasy. The smell is also wonderful—a soft, powdery, expensive floral. But would you expect anything less?

How To Apply: With your finger (or a lip brush)

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Lip Balm comes in a weighty green tub with a silver lid, so you simply unscrew, stick your finger in and apply directly to the lips. Germaphobes might prefer a lip brush, but as long as you wash or sanitize prior and don’t share with others, you should be fine. You can also apply as often as you wish. I personally love it before a bold lip color, too, as it absorbs well and doesn’t feel slimy.

The Value: The definition of a splurge

The caveat here is that the La Mer Lip Balm retails for $70. Obviously, this is expensive for a product category you can otherwise find at CVS for $4. But it’s La Mer. It’s a prestigious skincare brand, and you really are buying into more than just a lip balm. It’s a treasure. It's absolutely not for everyone, but for those who appreciate the brand, it’s a very special treat for your lips. As Marie Kondo would say, it sparks joy.

You really are buying into more than just a lip balm. It’s a treasure.

Similar Products: You've got options

Sisley-Paris Confort Extrême Nutritive Lip Balm: The texture of the Confort Extrême Nutritive Lip Balm ($76) by Sisley-Paris is really something special. It’s almost like a thick ointment, but it just melts into the lips, leaving them impossibly smooth and full-looking. The nourishment comes from a stack of plant extracts like shea butter, hazelnut oil, kokum, and plum.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm: Rich in butters, oils, and antioxidants, Dr. Barbara Sturm's Lip Balm ($55) is super nourishing—perfect for extreme temperatures and extended air travel. It also comes housed in a chic, minimalistic tub. Who doesn’t want that?

Rouge Hermès Lip Care Balm: Those with a penchant for the finer things in life will go weak at the knees for the Rouge Hermès Lip Care Balm ($67) by Hermès. It comes in an incredibly beautiful (and refillable) bullet and applies easily thanks to a superlative blend of beeswax and candelilla wax. The texture is lightweight, too.

Lanolips 101 Ointment: Hailing from Australia, the Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm ($17) by Lanolips is one of the best when it comes to lip care. The hero ingredient, lanolin, is actually the oil from sheep's wool, and because it’s a similar structure to the lipids in our skin it does a brilliant job at properly hydrating. You can use this balm on brows and cuticles, too.