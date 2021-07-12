The 6 Best Products Born From the Famous La Mer Lab

"Nothing less than La Mer will do," is a promise you'll find repeated across the brand’s website and social channels. It's because of that dedication to being the best that La Mer has endured as one of the skincare industry's leading luxury brands. And while its products run pricey (the brand's bestselling, signature moisturizer runs for $345) each product tells a story of high quality ingredients and luxury formulas. In short: If you can afford La Mer, you'll get your money's worth—and realize nothing less than La Mer will do, indeed.
La Mer
FOUNDED: Dr. Max Huber, 1950s
BASED IN: New York City
PRICING: $$$
BEST KNOWN FOR: Ultra-luxe, high-quality skincare products sourced with skin-healing ingredients from the sea.
MOST POPULAR PRODUCTS: Crème de la Mer, The Eye Concentrate
FUN FACT: La Mer scientists may music during the fermentation process of its signature "Miracle Broth"—the sound waves help further activate one of the key ingredients: sea kelp.
OTHER BRANDS YOU'LL LOVE: La Prairie, Dr. Barbara Sturm
As the story goes, the brand was founded by aerospace physicist Dr. Max Huber following a lab accident in which he suffered severe burns. Afterward, he spent years developing what would become the brand's signature, stalwart product: Crème de la Mer—a healing, cell-renewing moisturizer with an ultra-rich, luxurious formula.
A huge component of what makes La Mer products special and justifies the steep price tag is how carefully sourced the brand's ingredients are. "With our products, you not only see results, but you're focusing on longer-term skin health," says Sara Denny Roth, La Mer's VP of Consumer Marketing, North America. "You're paying for sustainable sourcing of sea kelp, a cutting-edge fermentation process, supreme ingredients, and a high-touch experience."
This sea kelp along with other natural ingredients are fermented into what the brand calls its "Miracle Broth." The magical elixir is a potent powerhouse of nutrients formulated to drench your skin in cell-renewing goodness. "This proprietary blend is a living elixir that infuses skin with the healing energies of the sea." Roth says. "The giant sea kelp at the heart of our Miracle Broth is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world with exceptional self-generating powers."
Today, the brand's sea kelp is harvested by hand off the coast of Vancouver, and the signature fermentation process takes three to four months—a process that includes using light and sound energy to enhance the self-renewing properties of the sea kelp and other ingredients. (Yes, it's fancy.) "Through the art of fermentation, we transform individual ingredients into micronutrients that the skin can more readily recognize and receive," Roth says. "We use light and sound energy to enhance the activity of the sea kelp, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients."
And since La Mer sources so many of its ingredients from the sea, it's only fitting that the brand's made it its mission to give back to ocean conservation efforts around the world through the La Mer Blue Hearts Oceans Fund. A brand that makes products of the highest quality and gives back? You can't really ask for more than that.
Below, find out why the saying "nothing less than La Mer will do" just may ring true when it comes to your skincare routine.
Crème de la Mer
It's La Mer's star product and the one that started it all. The brand's iconic, ultra-rich moisturizer that continues to sell in droves since it was first formulated by Huber following his lab accident.
Again, while the price tag may seem steep, that's because it's not a regular moisturizer: La Mer's Crème de la Mer is ultra-rich, formulated to give your skin a mega-boost in a matter of moments. The creamy, thick formula is infused with the brand's Miracle Broth—so your skin is getting drenched with nutrients and minerals with every application. "Our Crème is constantly referenced by makeup artists as the secret behind their clients' healthy, glowing skin," says Roth.
From my experience, the Crème de la Mer hydrates and soothes dry or irritated skin as much as you'd expect from its high-quality ingredients. It also has an intoxicatingly luxurious scent, which is certainly an added plus.
The Regenerating Serum
A good serum is key for getting your skin the nutrients it needs, but it can be difficult to find the right one for your skin's needs. The magic of La Mer's Regenerating Serum is in its new Metabolic Ferment formula that's a major must-have in the anti-aging department. (And of course, it's also infused with the brand's signature Miracle Broth.) The result: Boosted natural collagen and a reduced look of lines and wrinkles. I use it AM or PM—and in particular, when I know my skin needs an extra boost.
It's great for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin—and its creamy formula is ultra-hydrating and rich.
The Lip Volumizer
Injectables are great (seriously!) but you don't always need them for a fuller pout. La Mer's Lip Volumizer—a high-shine, powerful lip-plumping gloss—is infused with the brand's special skincare ingredients for instantly fuller and more hydrated lips.
Not only that, but the serum-strength formula reduces wrinkles, heals fine lines, and protects lips with anti-oxidants. Basically, you can feel good about using the gloss—not only for the look of your lips, but for the health of them, too. (My favorite part, however, is the tingle my lips get when I apply it. That's how you know it's working.)
The Eye Concentrate
Eye creams are important because the skin around your eyes is more delicate than that of the rest of your face. It requires extra care and moisture and it's worth investing in the best formulas out there.
La Mer's Eye Concentrate is jam-packed with both the brand's signature Miracle Broth, as well as Lime Tea Concentrate, an antioxidant powerhouse ingredient that prevents damage and wrinkles around the eye area before they begin. It gives the skin around the eye a smoother, brighter, and healthier look—and actually has been tested and proven to reduce the look of dark circles and lines in just 21 days. Not bad, right? "It's like an instant refresh and pick-me-up for your eyes," Roth confirms.
The Moisturizing Soft Lotion
If you have tricky combination skin, this will be the new favorite product in your arsenal. Infused with the brand's signature sea-sourced ingredients (as well as soothing Lime Tea), La Mer's Moisturizing Soft Lotion is a lightweight, gentle, and fast-absorbing—and the result is a healthy, balanced glow.
As someone who personally has combination skin, it's become a star product in my routine. I apply AM and PM for soothed, super-soft skin (with reduced redness, too).
The Renewal Oil
If you don't have a good facial oil in your skincare routine yet, WYD? Seriously—the reason we love facial oils is because they give a next-level glow and La Mer's own iteration doesn't disappoint. The Renewal Oil gives skin a silky, utra-glowy radiance while boosting the skin's natural collagen and firmness. It softens the looks of fine lines and wrinkles and, well, just feels really, really luxurious.