The 6 Best Products Born From the Famous La Mer Lab

"Nothing less than La Mer will do," is a promise you'll find repeated across the brand’s website and social channels. It's because of that dedication to being the best that La Mer has endured as one of the skincare industry's leading luxury brands. And while its products run pricey (the brand's bestselling, signature moisturizer runs for $345) each product tells a story of high quality ingredients and luxury formulas. In short: If you can afford La Mer, you'll get your money's worth—and realize nothing less than La Mer will do, indeed.

As the story goes, the brand was founded by aerospace physicist Dr. Max Huber following a lab accident in which he suffered severe burns. Afterward, he spent years developing what would become the brand's signature, stalwart product: Crème de la Mer—a healing, cell-renewing moisturizer with an ultra-rich, luxurious formula.

A huge component of what makes La Mer products special and justifies the steep price tag is how carefully sourced the brand's ingredients are. "With our products, you not only see results, but you're focusing on longer-term skin health," says Sara Denny Roth, La Mer's VP of Consumer Marketing, North America. "You're paying for sustainable sourcing of sea kelp, a cutting-edge fermentation process, supreme ingredients, and a high-touch experience."

This sea kelp along with other natural ingredients are fermented into what the brand calls its "Miracle Broth." The magical elixir is a potent powerhouse of nutrients formulated to drench your skin in cell-renewing goodness. "This proprietary blend is a living elixir that infuses skin with the healing energies of the sea." Roth says. "The giant sea kelp at the heart of our Miracle Broth is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world with exceptional self-generating powers."

Today, the brand's sea kelp is harvested by hand off the coast of Vancouver, and the signature fermentation process takes three to four months—a process that includes using light and sound energy to enhance the self-renewing properties of the sea kelp and other ingredients. (Yes, it's fancy.) "Through the art of fermentation, we transform individual ingredients into micronutrients that the skin can more readily recognize and receive," Roth says. "We use light and sound energy to enhance the activity of the sea kelp, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients."

And since La Mer sources so many of its ingredients from the sea, it's only fitting that the brand's made it its mission to give back to ocean conservation efforts around the world through the La Mer Blue Hearts Oceans Fund. A brand that makes products of the highest quality and gives back? You can't really ask for more than that.

