La La Anthony On the One Skincare Product She Never Thought She'd Be Obsessed With

A quick gander at La La Anthony’s resume will prove that she is the epitome of a renaissance woman through and through. After starting as a radio host at 15, she's mastered the art of being a TV personality, actress, producer, and businesswoman (naturally). Most recently, she's teamed up with Old Spice for their “Men Have Skin Too” Campaign, where she appears alongside comedic power couple, Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis.

Anthony's also been keeping busy with her haircare brand, Inala, and her production company, Krossover Productions. Her latest project with Issa Rae is Juju, a horror comedy film that is geared toward young adults, which she describes as "Mean Girls meetsThe Craft." On the other side of things, she's working with 50 Cent on a project spotlighting Cyntonia Brown and pushing for justice reform. "It's so important that we tell her story. We're taking our time and working extremely carefully on that.”

Talking to Anthony over Zoom, I hung onto every word—she's one of Hollywood's favorite personalities for a reason. But I also couldn't help but notice how incredible she looked, and it made me wonder, "how can someone so busy look so good? Naturally, I asked her about her beauty must-haves. Ahead are some of the products, rituals, and routines that La La Anthony swears by.



Her Skincare Goals

For me, it’s just continuously reminding myself to take off my makeup at night. I am a culprit of not always doing that [despite] understanding how that is not good for your skin. Sometimes I'm getting in from set at 3, 4, 5 in the morning. As a person who's on TV and gets my makeup done all the time, I have to remind myself, no matter how tired I am, to take my makeup off, wash my face, tone, and [apply] whatever night cream and eye cream. It's just so important to take care of your skin and to wake up the next day feeling fresh, and [that] I’ve done the right thing before I went to sleep.

[I get to start] with a fresh, glowy palette in the morning as opposed to the days I've woken up [after having] slept in my makeup and it's not such a pretty sight. So definitely reminding myself of that, and trying to find a routine that's easy to follow, simple, and [doesn’t] complicate things too much.

How She Gets Her Family Into Skincare

So my skin care is set—I have my routine, but trying to get a teenager to get their routine is a little bit more difficult. I have a 15-year-old son and this is my first child and my only child. So, I learned through my son during those preteen days, it's not easy to get kids to want to use body wash and deodorant and things like that. I don't know what routine they have, but it's always a quick routine. So with my son, I've encouraged skin care and brought in Old Spice Gentleman’s Blend body wash and deodorant, which he loves.



I encouraged him, like, "Look how mom takes care of herself and her hygiene and her body. You can do the same thing!" I'm very grateful that I was able to bring in something where he likes the scent, something that he likes using, and it just makes my job as a mom easier.



Her Daily Skincare Routine

I try to simplify as much as I can. Maybe this is not simple to some people, but cleanser, toner, vitamin C, and some kind of moisturizer and eye cream are my steps. I can bang through those pretty quickly, but still, feel like I'm doing the right thing about my skin.



The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I would definitely say eye cream. I don't know why I'm stuck on eye cream! I’ve heard how important it is from [my] mom and her friends, talking about how important [it is to take care of] the skin around the eyes. No matter what, I'm always going to wipe under and around my eyes, and there's going to be some eye cream applied for sure.



The Best Skincare Advice She’s Ever Received

The truth is that you have to find your own routine. You have to find what works for you. Just because your friend or someone uses all these products and does [their routine a certain] way doesn't mean it's going to [work for you]. It's not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing—all of our skin types are different, from oily to dry to and everything in between. You have to figure out what works, and that takes like trial and error. But when you find your routine and you stick with it—consistency is where you'll see the results. Everybody has their thing. My mom still slathers her face [with] just Vaseline every night and that's her thing. It's worked for her, and she loves it.



Her Most-Used Beauty Product

My own hair product. It's called Inala. It has a 100% rice water complex and I use it every day, morning and night on my hair to strengthen it and grow my hair. Rice water is a miracle worker, in my opinion, and we created an incredible product around it, so I use it all the time.

Her Latest Skincare Obsession

My makeup artist is always putting eye patches under my eye. So once again, back to the eyes again, I like eye patches. And that's something I never did on my own—I was like, I don't have time for this. But he's adamant about it and somehow sneaks them in every time. So, I think eye patches is starting to become like my thing now.

