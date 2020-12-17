La Bouche Rouge Is the New Clean Beauty Brand Fulfilling All My French-Girl Dreams

We can never get enough of French beauty. There’s a certain je ne sais quoi about the look—effortless, but very much pulled-together—that Americans are always trying to replicate in the form of a pouty red lip or a subtle cat-eye. So naturally, when a new French beauty brand pops up on our radar that just so happens to be eco-friendly, we’re fully on board to pretend we're Emily living her best life in Paris (hi, Lily Collins) and take it for a test-drive.

About La Bouche Rouge

La Bouche Rouge Paris, which literally means the red lip, is the answer to our Parisian beauty dreams. The beauty brand proves that clean and luxury can go hand in hand by offering plastic-free, reusable leather packaging you won’t want to hide away in your purse. For the lipsticks, you can purchase and engrave a leather or faux leather sleeve in the color of your choice and fill it with your ideal shade. "Every day presents us with the opportunity to act differently and beauty is the perfect manifesto for this decision," CEO and founder Nicolas Gerlier says of La Bouche Rouge. She explains how the brand takes green beauty—products made with true-to-nature ingredients—to the next level with its '"blue beauty" ethos. "With La Bouche Rouge, we enter the 21st century with a new, holistic vision of 'blue beauty': clean for you, the planet, and the people who produce it," she says.

In keeping with this credo, the brand skips microplastics and keeps ingredients vegan and cruelty-free. The lipsticks ($40), available in a variety of reds, nudes, and pinks, are formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and a mix of oils like vegetable-derived squalane and jojoba for ultra moisturized lips. And one unexpected ingredient, seaweed, is a key hydrator. Not present? Any sketchy ingredients you might find in your traditional makeup brands.

Key Ingredients Seaweed is an antioxidant that regulates oil production, exfoliates, and moisturizes dry, dull skin. Whether used on its own or combined with other powerhouse ingredients—vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and botanical extracts—you'll benefit from its healing properties.

My Review

To get that French girl look I’ve been saving to my Pinterest boards all these years, I tried out two of the brand’s lipstick shades and its mascara. First up, Nude Brown, which showed up more nude than brown on me and melted onto my lips with a glossy finish. While this would usually be much more my speed (all of my go-to lipstick shades are brown), the red shade I tried, '70s America, was a standout. I personally skip red lipsticks altogether but I loved the boldness of this '70s inspired, bright red. It had a matte finish but glided on and felt just as moisturizing as the aforementioned satin shade.

Chinea Rodriguez Nude Brown Paired with Le Sérum Noir Mascara

Chinea Rodriguez 70's America Paired with Le Sérum Noir Mascara

To complete each of these looks, I swiped on Le Sérum Noir Mascara ($45). When it comes to mascara, to say I’m picky would be an understatement. I have very short lashes that fortunately have a bit of curl to them, so I’m always looking for length and a formula I can layer without clumping or flaking. La Bouche Rouge boats that this product simultaneously serves as a mascara and lash care. Jojoba oil makes an appearance again to stimulate lash growth, along with carnauba wax to thicken, stretch and lift lashes.

The inky black mascara housed in a glass tube (très chic and sustainable) did all that it promised. Again, my lashes are short so the effect may seem subtle to you, but the difference was huge to me. For those looking for a falsies-feel, this is not it, but if you're looking for natural length and separation, you won't find better than this. After all, Parisian beauty is all about looking naturally pulled-together, remember?

So, overall thoughts: A crisp, satin pout, check. Longer, clump-free lashes, check. Do I look like I can make an appearance in season two of Emily in Paris? Well, I'm at least confident that I can make a very, believable extra.

You can shop now the brand at LaBoucheRougeParis.com.