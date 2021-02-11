L'Oréal's Telescopic Mascara Is the Ultimate Lash Lengthening Experience

After testing the L'Oréal Telescopic Waterproof Mascara for a week, I’m convinced I no longer need to try lash extensions. This affordable drugstore mascara rivals falsies with it’s ability to lengthen even my stubby lashes. The sleek steel blue bottle has a tiered design, which creates a comfortable handle to hold during application. The modern packaging is definitely a refreshing upgrade for this OG mascara formula.

Even more exciting than the packing is the effect of the mascara formula on my eyes. I immediately went from tired and sleepy-looking to bright-eyed and fabulous. While thickness took a bit more time to build on my eye lashes, the extreme length extension was obvious from the start. In fact, after application, my eyelashes touched my eyelids when I looked up because they were so long. The lengthening effect is perfect for daytime, creating an easy-to-achieve flawless look.

L'Oreal Paris' Telescopic Waterproof Mascara Best for: Daytime eye look Active Ingredients: Beeswax, carnauba wax, rice bran wax Byrdie Clean? No Potential Allergens: BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) About the brand: L'Oréal is a global cosmetics brand that incorporates beauty science, research and technology into their products.

About My Lashes: Stubby and sad

Although some people are naturally blessed with long lashes, I am not one of them. I have very short, fine eye lashes that are basically invisible without mascara. I try not to mess with them too often to avoid excess lash loss, especially for my top row of lashes. My bottom lash line has a few tiny lashes that I could probably count if I was bored enough. Basically, I have tiny, baby lashes, and all in all, I’d say mascara is the most important step in my makeup routine.

How to Apply: Comb away

Applying is a simple process thanks to the thoughtful package design. There is no need to remove excess product from the wand, as the suction-style bottle opening completes this step for you. That means the L’Oréal Telescopic Waterproof Mascara wand has the perfect amount of product each time, and is immediately ready for application. (In fact, this detail works so well that I still see the true pink color of the wand bristles! What better way to make sure there’s no extra product?)

The applicator wand contains a flat side to lengthen and coat lashes, while the firm and spiky bristles neatly separate and define each lash. Most mascara wands contain softer bristles all the way around the top of the wand, but L’Oréal reinvented the wheel with this design.

Use the flat side of the mascara wand to apply product and lengthen lashes. The mascara formula is thin enough to prevent clumps, yet thick enough to thoroughly coat lashes. Then, simply comb through your lashes with the brush side, ensuring you grab each individual lash. The comb-like wand separates lashes while applying product with the flat side, making it an easy process. Wait until the first coat on your lashes is partially dry, and continue applying generous coats until you reach your desired look.

The Results: Magnified lashes

The result speak for itself. The telescopic reference in the name is proven true, with infinitely long lashes as the result. Although I have trouble ignoring the fact that it takes multiple coats and a bit longer than I’m used to, which is probably only an issue due to my frequent lateness and rush to apply my makeup in record time each morning, the results are well worth it. My eyes look wider and more awake than ever thanks to this new holy grail mascara.

The Value: Hard to beat

L’Oréal’s Telescopic Waterproof Mascara generally retails for around $9 for a total of 0.27 fl oz of product. As a drugstore mascara, this price is hard to beat. Many comparable products in store ranged from $10 to $13 for less product. Ultimately, it’s a pretty good deal for a great mascara.

What's In It: Not-so-clean ingredients

Unfortunately, this product contains butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), which excludes it from Byrdie’s clean beauty standards. This lab-made chemical is frequently used in small amounts as a preservative, and is technically considered safe when consumed through food. However, there isn’t enough information to deem it safe for use on the skin or to consume in large quantities, so it’s not for those who are exclusively searching for clean beauty products. Perhaps one day they’ll swap a few ingredients for safer options.

The Formula: Budge-proof

The L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara also features a waterproof formula, although I believe it should be called “budge-proof” because it simply does not move. The formula dries quickly on lashes and will stay put for days—I know for a fact because I fell asleep with makeup on, and this mascara still looked perfect the next morning. And because this product lives up to it’s waterproof claims, water doesn’t alter the mascara once it’s dried on your lashes.

While waterproof mascara is perfect for those days at the beach or in the pool, it does need to come off eventually. In order to remove the mascara properly, I use an oil-based makeup remover and gently work it into the lash line with my finger, preventing lash loss and irritation. Then wipe the remaining oil and product from your eyes with a clean, warm washcloth, and you’ll be good to go.

A Similar Option: The pricier fave

Benefit’s They’re Real! Mascara ($25): This lengthening and volumizing mascara claims to provide the effect of false lashes. Although my lashes always have great volume with this product, they’re never quite as long as I would like. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to build them up to improve length, as this caused clumping and excess product to build up.

L’Oréal’s Telescopic Waterproof Mascara, on the other hand, creates buildable volume and provides instant length and definition. Not to mention, the comparable Benefit mascara often retails for around $25. With more than $15 in savings and a more extreme lash result, I’d say the L’Oréal mascara wins in this comparison.

Final Verdict: A fierce daytime eye

The L’Oréal Telescopic Waterproof Mascara lengthens and defines lashes for a fierce daytime eye look. Although lash volume requires a few coats and a little patience, the dramatic results prove this product has earned its place as a true OG drugstore mascara.