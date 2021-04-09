The Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit Gave Me Bold Color That Lasted for Hours

The Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit is a budget-friendly product that is comfortable on the lips and lasts for hours. If you’re in the market for a lipstick and liner set, this is a good choice.

We put Kylie Cosmetics' Matte Lip Kit to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Finishing my makeup off with lipstick is one of my favorite things to do. I love pulling my look together by accentuating my lips with pop of color, regardless of whether it’s a sheer or full coverage finish. Sometimes, I’ll use contrasting lip colors and pair them with my eye makeup or clothing, and other times, I’ll find a color that compliments my makeup and outfit for a uniform aesthetic. Constantly scouring the internet for new brands and lip colors to try, I wanted to see if Kylie Cosmetics—a brand that’s been buzzy for a few years now—had a lip product that I could add to my collection. Keep reading to find out if the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit met my expectations.

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit Best for: Full coverage, bold lip looks Byrdie Clean?: No; contains polyethylene. Potential allergens: Mica, bismuth oxychloride Price: $29 About the brand: Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner burst onto the beauty scene in 2017, and has been a major player in the industry ever since. The brand's hero product is its Lip Kits.

About My Skin: Full, but often dry lips

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, how much water I drink, or how much product I use—my lips are always dry. In the winter months, they become chapped quite easily. Instead of stressing about it, I try my best to stay hydrated, exfoliate with lip scrubs, and apply moisturizing lip products often (especially before bed). Ironically, I’m a huge fan of matte lipsticks: It’s my go-to texture, even though my lips naturally lack moisture. First applying the Lip Kit on my hand to get a sense of the product, I was pleased to see that it had a soft texture and would apply well on my lips.

How to Apply: Liner first, lipstick second

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

The instructions on the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits advise applying the lip liner first to create your outline, and then applying the lipstick to your lips. I did the opposite. I like a pronounced lip, so I always apply my lipstick first and my lip liner second in order to accentuate my lip line, drawing slightly outside of my upper lip. Since the color of the liquid lipstick and lip liner both come in the shade “Can’t Be Tamed,” there isn't a difference in color significant enough to have to apply the liner and lipstick in a particular order.

The Results: Soft, bold color

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

Applying both the lipstick and lip pencil to my lips, the products applied really well. The lipstick went on smoothly, and the lip liner was creamy enough that it didn’t tug at my lips like drier pencils tend to do, which I was happy about. Both products dried quickly and felt comfortable. My lips didn’t feel overly dry, and when I rubbed my lips together, the texture of the lipstick itself actually felt soft and velvety. Personally, I would sooner use the liquid lipsticks in my collection from the other brands, but that’s because I prefer ones that have a thicker texture. If you like a softer, smoother feel on your lips versus thicker and potentially drying liquid lipsticks, you’ll love the finish of the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits.

The Value: An affordable duo

Overall, I think that the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit is priced excellently. Considering the fact that you get two full-sized products for $29, that’s a deal. Other liquid lipsticks on the market alone are slightly less expensive than the kit, and the lip pencils are sold separately.

Similar Products: You've got options

ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip: Affordable, long-lasting, and with an extensive shade range, ColourPop's Ultra Matte Lipsticks ($7) are an impressive alternative to the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits. Available in textures outside of “Ultra Matte” as well, ColourPop created a comprehensive and inclusive set of options for any and everyone that is looking for a liquid lip product. The lip pencils are sold separately, but the cost of both products are easy on the wallet in comparison to other brands on the market.

Beauty Bakerie Lip Whips: Cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free, the Matte Lip Whips ($20) from Beauty Bakerie come in 23 stunning shades. Providing options for those that like a different finish or a little more moisture, the Lip Whips are available in creamier textures and metallic finishes, too. Smudge-proof and waterproof, these liquid lipsticks will last all day long without crumbling or transferring.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick: If the Anastasia Beverly Hills brand is one thing, it is consistent. Carrying heavy-hitting products in just about every beauty category, their matte Liquid Lipsticks ($20) are no different. Creamy, long-wearing, ultra-matte, comfortable, and packed full of color, the ABH lipsticks are available in 30 fantastic shades and are worth your money.