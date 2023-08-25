Kylie Jenner Just Combined Two of This Summer's Viral Makeup Trends

This summer has been all about food-inspired beauty trends. First, there were blueberry milk nails, Aperol spritz manicures, tomato girl summer, and all things glazed donuts. Lately, though, two new foods have been dominating: strawberries and lattes.

Hailey Bieber bought strawberry makeup to TikTok and instantly made it viral, launching a Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment in collaboration with Krispy Kreme shortly thereafter. As for the latest coffee-inspired beauty craze, Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Lori Harvey have all worn their own version of latte makeup, the bronzed goddess fusion of cloud skin and glass skin that exists somewhere between matte and dewy and features a whole lot of copper and caramel tones.

Now, Kylie Jenner seems to be in the mood for a strawberry latte (which sounds so delicious), combining strawberry makeup with latte makeup for a bronzed and rosy look that was so good we could taste it. The makeup look was understand-yet-glamorous, with rosy-red cheeks that lifted up to her temples, peachy-red matte lips, and the most matte perfection skin with notably little-to-nothing on her eyes.

@kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account confirmed that to achieve the look, she used their Classic Matte Palette ($32) for her face and eyes, Doin the Most Glow Balm ($17) for those rosy cheeks, Rendezvous Matte Lipstick ($23) for her matte lip, Kylash Mascara ($24) for her lashes, and nothing else.

She paired the makeup look with a partly up, partly down hairdo. Pulling everything back into a slightly messy bun (and leaving a few strands to fall on her face and by her ear), Jenner styled her hair to look slightly wet.

Her outfit complemented the makeup look, which included a tan miniskirt with lace-up detailing and a matching corset. On top, she wore a strawberry-red coned bra, and she finished off the look with a small red purse and a simple gold bracelet.

If you want to get this strawberry and latte fusion makeup, we have you covered. Since this is a combo trend, you can pick your favorite parts of either trend and combine them on your face, but this step-by-step can be your guide.

First, start with your base. For both strawberry and latte makeup, you don't want to cake on the foundation but let your skin breathe. Jenner did this partly by using her Classic Matte Palette ($32), but you will likely want to use a skin tint, CC cream, or light foundation before adding any powders to your skin.

Then, go in with a cream contour on your hairline, cheekbones, and jawline and blend out before adding concealer wherever you want it, like under the eyes, around your nose, on your chin, and on your forehead. Once blended, set the areas with translucent powder and grab your blush and bronzer while baking.

For that strawberry latte glow, use both blush and bronzer liberally (latte makeup usually requires no blush, and strawberry makeup is light on the bronzer). Apply a bronzer-like setting powder to places you didn't conceal, then add a pink and red blush together on your cheekbones, blending into the temples.

For some finishing touches, you can get really strawberry and add fake freckles with a makeup pencil and a pinky-rosy gloss to your lips for shine. Of course, Jenner used a light reddish-brown pigment for her eyes, but anything in the pink or khaki color family will do. You'll look as good as strawberry latte sounds.

