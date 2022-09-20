Kylie Jenner Just Tried a Very Polarizing Hair Color

In the tradition of her big sister, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner broke the internet this weekend with her latest cover shoot for CR Fashion Book, featuring Y2K and Harajuku-inspired outfits. Jenner’s spread features various looks, including a halter top made from Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lipsticks, a glossy ombre lip, and a white denim set that serves as a background for projections of tabloid articles. But the look that made us stop in our tracks? Jenner’s red and black striped "skunk hair."

What is Skunk Hair?

For the uninitiated, skunk hair involves vibrant color-blocking, with two high-contrast hues next to each other. What’s great about this trend is that it’s highly personal, and you can color block in whichever way you choose—Billie Eilish has done so with neon green roots, while Bella Hadid dabbled in the trend with red and brown money pieces.

Jenner went with a chunky skunk highlight, wearing a black wig with bright red stripes throughout. Her pin-straight hair, hime-style layers, and blunt bangs emphasize the different colors—since the super-straight hairstyle has virtually no shadow the spotlight is purely on the juxtaposing red and black hues.

This hairstyle, paired with a full lip and thin brows, is the full culmination of an early-aughts beauty dream, when thousands pined after Pamela Anderson's makeup and Christina Aguilera's iconic platinum blonde and black streaky highlights. With such stark color contrast in her hair, Jenner adds a risky flair to an otherwise structured haircut.

How to Rock Chunky Skunk Highlights

Of course, personal style becomes moodier as the fall and winter seasons come around, so you may want to dabble in some cool-girl skunk hair yourself. that “This [trend] is cool and edgy, to begin with, so you make the rules,” Jackson Heller, a colorist in New York, previously told Byrdie. “You can decide how you want to maintain it." You can opt for bright or neon chunky highlights at the top of your hair for a bold cold-weather hairstyle, or add peekaboo highlights for a low-risk option. And if you’re not a fan of coloring your hair, no worries—try hair chalk or colorful clip-in extensions for a low-stakes foray into this trend.