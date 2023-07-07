Kylie Jenner Has Entered Her Naked Nail Era

Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with fashion even more than usual lately, playing with mermaidcore, quiet luxury, and even coquette fashion, all within the span of a few months. When cycling through different microtrends, you should stick with basic accessories and beauty looks that’ll match whichever style you try on a given day. Luckily, Jenner just shared her perfect "naked" manicure that will go with any outfit she has lined up.

On July 6, Jenner posted a carousel of selfies to Instagram with the simple caption, “yellow might be my new favorite color.” In the photos, Jenner stands in her backyard wearing a yellow tank top, blue jeans, and a silver band. She wears sunburnt blush and a satin nude lipstick that pairs well with her tousled hair—her overall look gives us “enjoying my day off” vibes.

Her manicure, however, could work just as well on a red carpet as it does for her day at home. Jenner’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created a perfect naked manicure on the star, starting off by creating a medium-length almond shape. Ganzorigt then painted Jenner’s nails light pinky-nude shade.

Though the strawberry milk manicure had its time to shine this past spring, Jenner’s pale pink manicure differs from its fruit-inspired predecessor. Unlike the cool-toned, semi-transparent pale pinks that were all the rage at the start of the year, Jenner’s pink manicure has a warm undertone, which makes her manicure look like real nails, not just real-ish. It ties perfectly into TikTok's naked nail trend, which calls for skipping polish all together or going for a polish that subtly enhances your natural nails. We’ve already seen the manicure on stars like Sofia Richie Grainge and Selena Gomez, and with Kylie giving the look her stamp of approval, expect to see it everywhere.

Though we don’t know the exact polish Ganzorigt used to create Jenner’s manicure, you’ll want to use any warm-toned pastel pink polish that looks natural against your skin tone, like Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish ($25) in Go To Girl, OPI Nail Lacquer ($11) in Tagus in That Selfie!, or Hermès Les Mains Nail Enamel ($50) in Rose Porcelaine. After applying two coats of your preferred polish, seal the look in with your favorite top coat.