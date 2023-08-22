Kylie Jenner's Understated Manicure Is Almost as Out of Character as Her Outfit

It's no question Kylie Jenner is one of our ultimate manicure muses. She can often be spotted giving the most popular nail trends her own spin, like chrome, strawberry milk, and dewdrop; and inventing her own looks like Murakami flower nails, creamsicle glazed nails, and even Grinch-inspired holiday nails. Her most recent look to draw inspiration from? A nearly-nude muted pink manicure that is every "your nails but better" trend rolled into one.



While on vacation, Jenner showed off her new nails alongside serene photos of her hillside villa, relaxing pool time, aesthetically pleasing meals, and, of course, her outfit—which included the perfect baggy boyfriend jeans, a lace blouse, lots of gold jewelry, and a big woven tote.



Her outfit is uncharacteristically relaxed and timeless—we're used to seeing her in trendy, done-up looks—and her nails are even more simple. The manicure is her own slight deviation on two trends: the strawberry milk mani, and the never truly out-of-the-trend cycle manicure, naked nails. They were medium length, square, and painted a baby pink so muted it was also slightly nude, and appeared a few shades lighter than her fingers. Unlike a lot of other celebs who opt for naked nails, she didn't include any chrome or shimmer.



As for glam, the makeup mogul had her skin stamped to matte perfection and warmed up her complexion with a bright blush on her cheeks. She lined her lips without filling them in or covering them up—achieving a more "all-natural" makeup look.



If you want to recreate this manicure, luckily for you, it's super easy. First, like any manicure, you will want to remove any current nail polish with nail polish remover. Then, cut and file your nails to desired length and shape—a sharp square to copy Kylie. After that, apply some cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften and push back, wipe clean, and prepare your polish.



To get that ultra muted pink, use something like Butter London's Sandy Bum Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer ($18) for an equal parts tan, equal parts pink shade. Apply no more than three coats of the polish and then let it dry. Once dry, go in with up to two coats of a glossy top coat like Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat ($18).



Then, finish off with a nail oil to strengthen your nails and surrounding skin, and you will have muted pink nails worthy of a Jenner vacation.