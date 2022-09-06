Kylie Jenner Told Us the Product She Never Leaves Home Without

It's been fifteen years since Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! and introduced us to the Kardashian-Jenner clan—the closest thing to an American royal family. As a result, we all know by now that if one of Kris Jenner's girls—particularly break-the-internet Kim Kardashian or beauty mogul Kylie Jenner—decides something is "in," it's only a matter of time before the rest of us are copping the same look.

So who better to ask about the fall beauty trends to watch out for than Kylie Jenner herself? At a recent launch event to celebrate Kylie Cosmetics' new Ulta-exclusive Plumping Lip Gloss (available in six chic shades perfect for sweater season), the makeup mogul showed up camera-ready with daughter Stormi in tow. In fact, the whole event was a family affair: guests included Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Travis, and Kendall, all dressed to the nines. As it happens, the family was filming for their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premieres its second season on September 22.

Amid all the festivities, Jenner stopped to chat about the fall beauty trend she's trying this season, the Kylie Cosmetics product she never leaves home without, and the person who's her number-one beauty inspiration.

The One Kylie Cosmetics Product She Can't Live Without

"My lip kits. The shade 'Kylie' is my obsession. I can't leave the house without it."

Kylie Jenner

The One Beauty Trend She's Excited to Wear This Fall

"Recently, I have developed an obsession with really dark lip liner. I used to match it with my skin tone. Now, I'm really into the very dark liner and light center, so I'll probably be doing that a lot for the fall."

The One Beauty Trick She Swears By

When asked if she mixes and matches Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, she says, "Of course!"

The One Makeup Look She Can't Get Enough Of

"Glowy skin!"

Kylie Jenner

The One Person She Draws Beauty Inspiration From

"My mom. I'm obsessed with her—she always looks one hundred, by the way. You wake up at 6 am, and she has her outfit on, and she just looks perfect. I aspire to be that all the time."