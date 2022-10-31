Kylie Jenner's Elvira Transformation Is the Ultimate Lesson in Witchy Beauty

Kylie Jenner has been dressing up as Halloween classics all month long, rocking piece-y side bangs for the debut of her Kylie Cosmetics Batman collab, and guest starring as The Wicked Witch over on Hailey Bieber's Instagram. Jenner saved her most Halloween-centric look for Halloweekend, however, and took to Instagram to share her spot-on Elvira costume.



Narrowing it down to just one outfit can be pretty difficult, so Jenner chose two looks to wear as The Mistress of the Dark. Her first Elvira (or, “Kyvira,” as Jenner puts it) costume is a classic Elvira look, featuring a jet-black beehive hairdo, blood-red lips, and a sultry deep-v dress. Jenner’s stylists, Mack and Alexandra Rose, worked with LA Roxx to custom create an exact replica of Elvira’s dress which features a plunging neckline, high slit and fitted long sleeves to emphasize the star’s silhouette. She paired this with a single ruby-red ring, silver earrings, classic black pumps, and, of course, sheer black tights.

For Jenner’s second Elvira look, the stylists collaborated with Laurel DeWitt, a costume designer who specializes in chains and metals. (If you’re a fan of Kylie’s, you’ve likely seen DeWitt’s work before—the brand custom-created a Kylie Cosmetics shirt for Jenner’s recent CR Fashion Book spread.) This look errs on the sultrier side with a white bra covered in dazzling spiders and dangling jewels. She wears black bottoms covered in sequins and finishes off the outfit with a bejeweled shrug, crystal drop earrings, and thigh-high stockings.

Getty

Ever since the ‘80s, the unofficial queen of all things spooky never switches up her look, which is why Kylie’s beauty look was the same for both outfits. As for nails, Kylie kept her nails long and dark, opting for an all-black stiletto mani.

Jenner’s longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, went for drama this year and created a cool-toned cut crease to define the star’s eye. Tejada then used black liquid liner to create a heavy wing that extends out near Jenner’s browbones, and then added liner to the inner corner of her eyes for a siren eye-shape. He accentuated her inner corners with white liner to open up the eye area before finishing off with mascara and a quick faux beauty mark under her left eye.

Now, Elvira's look is nothing without some red lips and ‘80s-inspired blush—Tejada created a matte red lip before hitting Jenner’s cheekbones with a heavy dose of red blush.

As for hair, Jenner’s hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, chose a long black wig that extends well past Jenner’s waist. He added volume to the crown of her head for a beehive look, and flat ironed Jenner’s hair and bangs for a witchy appearance. The trick to perfecting Elvira’s hair is to have a few face-framing pieces that blend into the rest of the length of the hair—to achieve this, Guerrero cut razor-sharp layers to the front of her Jenner’s ‘do that start just below her collarbone.

Although this look may be enough for some, Kylie has also shared her other costumes, which include her as the Bride of Frankenstein, a space warrior, and an alien. Halloween is not over yet, though, and it seems that Kylie *might* not be done posting her looks—suffice it to say, we’re on the edge of our seats to see what other looks Kylie has up her (witchy) sleeve.