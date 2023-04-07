Kylie Jenner's Creamsicle Glazed Nails Are Like Summer in a Manicure

As the saying goes, the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder—but have you taken a moment to consider Jenner’s youngest, Kylie? In 2019, Kylie Jenner was infamously dubbed the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire,” she runs her own business empire with Kylie Cosmetics—which expanded into Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby—and she’s constantly off to the hottest events decked out in couture from head to toe. She recently took to Instagram to showcase her latest launch, the Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara ($24), and showed off her super cute and summery "creamsicle" glazed mani.

On April 7, Jenner shared a series of photos where she's wearing a monochromatic peach makeup look. Her eyes have a wash of peach-toned glossy shadow on the lid and through her crease, and her satin skin has a lit-from-within glow that’s enhanced by a bright peach blush. Jenner changed the game with her lips back in the mid-10s, and she continues to stay on top of recent lip trends with a two-toned lip that features a mauve lip liner and a high-shine peach gloss. As per usual, Jenner’s dark hair, full brows, and fluttery lashes pop against her makeup.

The photos are pretty close up to Jenner’s face, but you can see a bit of her orange creamsicle manicure in the corners. Her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt also shared a close-up of the star's nails, and you can get a better look at the bright orange shade. Ganzorigt is the original mastermind behind the “glazed donut” manicure that Hailey Bieber first wore to the Met Gala in 2022, and she’s since created several iterations of the manicure for countless celebs.

For Kylie, Ganzorigt first created a medium square length, and then applied a semi-sheer orange jelly base coat. Then, she applied a chrome topper to the manicure (Ganzorigt usually relies on the OPI Tin Man Can Chrome Powder) and then finished off the look with a high-shine gloss. Ganzorigt calls this the orange glaze manicure, but it reminds us of the pale shade of a classic orange creamsicle.

Although milk bath and lip gloss nails are having their moment, there are only so many natural-looking manicures a person can wear before they want something more. Instead, the stars have been opting for sheer finishes with a twist, like Hailey Bieber’s “lemon” glaze, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s “cherry” milk bath nails, and Selena Gomez's neon jelly mani.

Kylie's sheer-yet-bright manicure just goes to show that don’t have to copy-and-paste the latest nail trends to feel like you’re a part of the moment—you can make them your own.