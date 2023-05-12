Kylie Jenner's Cherry Jello Nails Have Us Ready for Summer

Kylie Jenner and Jean Paul Gaultier have been posting a lot about each other lately. Jenner is the face of the fashion house’s new “Flowers” campaign and has shared tons of exclusive stills that make her look like a real-life siren. While the shots of her beachy outfits and floral dresses are stunning, we can’t stop staring at the Jello manicure she wore behind the scenes.

On May 11, Jenner posted a carousel of photos in which she wears a mini LBD by Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring a satin texture, straps, and swirly cone shapes on the bust. (It’s very '80s Madonna.) She didn’t do much in terms of accessorizing and simply wore a La Manso Tempus Rosita ($332) ring with sheer pink petals, frilly red detailing, and a chrome center.

Her outfit and beat offer almost no pops of color—but that’s where her Jello nails come into play. Jenner wore a short square manicure with a bright red color on the entire nail bed. Her nails have a super juicy finish, which lends them to the Jello nail trend that may be the hottest manicure this season.

@kyliejenner / Instagram

"Trends in the beauty space come and go so frequently, so it makes sense that jelly nails moved aside just in time for Jello nails to take over,” Emily H. Rudman, Founder & CEO of Emilie Heathe, previously told Byrdie. “The two nail looks are really similar, but with more opacity in the Jello trend.” Jello nails feature vivid color, a high-shine finish, and a slight transparency that makes them look like a nostalgic treat.

Jenner’s nails are pretty easy to recreate—you’ll just need the right polish. The Le Manoir Gelcare Nail Polish in Patent Leather Red ($19) has just a touch of sheerness to add depth to the classic red manicure, but if you’re in a pinch for time, you can always sheer out whichever red you have on hand with a base coat. “It’s easier to control the opacity when starting from a clear base, so pour some of your base coat into a small container first, then add the nail color a few drops at a time until you achieve your desired look," Rudman explains.

After picking your color, add a ridge-filling base coat and follow that with two to three coats of nail polish. Finally, finish with a top coat and cuticle oil for a luster that lasts way longer than actual Jello.