Kylie Jenner's 20 Best Nail Looks Prove She's the Ultimate Manicure Muse

Published on 05/07/23
Kylie Jenner taking selfie in mirror

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a beauty girl through and through. While she has a clear affinity for makeup (case in point: Kylie Cosmetics) and hair, she's also a nail aficionado. The 25-year-old has always been one to experiment with her manicures, and over the years, she's tried tons of cool nail colors, art, and accessories. Needless to say, Jenner is a perfect source of inspiration for your next mani appointment. Ahead, take a look at 20 of Jenner's best manicure moments. 

01 of 20

Strawberry Milk Nails

Kylie Jenner wearing Strawberry Milk Nails

Kylie Jenner

Jenner debuted this trendy strawberry milk manicure at Coachella. While she typically wears long nails, she switched things up and opted for short square tips. To achieve this mani, apply two coats of creamy pale pink nail polish as a base. Add a touch of glossiness with a high-shine topcoat

02 of 20

Creamsicle Glazed Nails

kylie jenner wearing Creamsicle Glazed Nails

Kylie Jenner

Orange nails are fitting for spring and summer, and clearly, Jenner agrees as she recently debuted a creamsicle glazed mani on Instagram. This look is the work of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. She achieved it by applying a semi-sheer orange jelly to Jenner's medium-length square nails, dusting a chrome powder on top, and then swiping on a glossy topcoat.

03 of 20

Chrome French Nails

Kylie Jenner wearing chrome french nails

Chaun Legend / Kylie Jenner

This set combines timeless French tips with the currently buzzy chrome trend. Celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend created this mani using lengthy almond-shaped nails and silver chrome polish.

04 of 20

Fresh French Nails

Kylie Jenner french nails

Legend added a twist to Jenner's French manicure by painting on thick white tips instead of the traditional thin lines. He relied on The Gel Bottle Polishes ($19) in Marshmallow and Daisy to bring the look to life. 

05 of 20

Orange Dew Drop Nails

Kylie Jenner wearing orange nails

Kylie Jenner

We're seeing three-dimensional water-inspired manicures popping up everywhere. Jenner also jumped on the trend, opting for extra-long orange nails adorned with different-sized clear drops.

06 of 20

Multicolor Swirl Nails

kylie jenner multicolor swirl nails

Chaun Legend / Kylie Jenner

These nails prove there's no such thing as too much color. Legend painted unique vibrant swirls on each of Jenner's nails, creating a stunning "abstract art" mani. 

07 of 20

Murakami Flower Nails

Kylie Jenner's flower manicure

Chaun Legend / Kylie Jenner

For this look, Legend drew inspiration from Takashi Murakami's smiley flower artwork. He started by painting Jenner's extra-long square nails a neutral shade and then hand-painted each multicolor flower.

08 of 20

Polka Dot Nails

Kylie Jenner Polka Dot Nails

Kylie Jenner

This mismatched polka dot manicure is incredibly playful. We love that each nail offers something different—some nails boast French tips while others feature a solid base.

09 of 20

Abstract Art Nails

Kylie Jenner Abstract Art Nails

Kylie Jenner

This is one of Jenner's most interesting manis to date. This set plays around with lines and color in an abstract, artsy way. 

10 of 20

Drippy Pink Nails

Kylie Jenner Drippy Pink Nails

Kylie Jenner

Jenner pulled inspiration from Kylie Cosmetics' pink branding for this ultra-cool manicure. Naturally, the 3D jelly-like drips immediately captured our attention. 

11 of 20

Checkerboard Nails

Kylie Jenner Checkerboard Nails

Kylie Jenner

If you're looking for the perfect summer vacation manicure, look no further. These checkerboard tips are fresh and fun, featuring different colors on each nail. 

12 of 20

Chrome Pink Nails

Kylie Jenner Chrome Pink Nails

Kylie Jenner

There are so many ways to put your own spin on the chrome trend, and Jenner's hot pink chrome nails are yet another stunning example. 

13 of 20

Pink Paint Drip Nails

Kylie Jenner Pink Paint Drip Nails

Kylie Jenner

Instead of simple French tips, Legend gave Jenner pink tips reminiscent of paint drips. To recreate this at-home, use a light pink polish as a base and hot pink shade on the tips. 

14 of 20

Pearly French Nails

Kylie Jenner Pearly French Nails

Kylie Jenner

Studded French manicures are becoming increasingly popular—and we love Jenner's take on the trend. Her chic almond-shaped manicure features perfectly painted French tips and dainty pearls dotted across her nail bed. 

15 of 20

Bold Chrome Nails

Kylie Jenner Bold Chrome Nails

Kylie Jenner

Take your chrome manicure to the next level by adding 3D art. Jenner added bold, drip-like elements to each nail to enhance her look.

16 of 20

Aura Blob Nails

Kylie Jenner Aura Blob Nails

Kylie Jenner

Aura nails are definitely in, and it's evident Jenner is a fan. We love how she adapted the trend by placing miniature aura-like blobs on the tips of her nails. This look is perfect for all of your spring and summer festivities. 

17 of 20

Tri-Color Wave Nails

Kylie Jenner Tri-Color Wave Nails

Kylie Jenner

Jenner's tri-color wave nails are super eye-catching. Legend used red, pink, and peach polish to bring this look to life. The best part? Each nail has a different design. 

18 of 20

Emerald Green Nails

Kylie Jenner Emerald Green Nails

While Jenner wore this manicure during the holidays, it's fitting for any occasion. You can achieve a similar look with polishes like Londontown's Nail Polish ($16) in Mistletoe or Orly's Nail Polish ($11) in Do a Beryl Roll.

19 of 20

Grinch Green Nails

Kylie Jenner wearing green stiletto nails

Kylie Jenner

In 2020, Kylie Cosmetics launched a Grinch-inspired collection. To celebrate, she sported this forest green stiletto manicure. Legend used Candy Coat's Pro Palette Gel Color ($18) in Holly for this set. 

20 of 20

Pink Butterfly Nails

Kylie Jenner wearing pink butterfly nails

Chaun Legend / Kylie Jenner

Jenner's pink butterfly manicure is absolutely beautiful. After applying a light layer of nude polish, Legend painted different-sized butterflies on each of Jenner's nails. For an extra touch, he added a few gems around each one. 

