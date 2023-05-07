Kylie Jenner's 20 Best Nail Looks Prove She's the Ultimate Manicure Muse

Kylie Jenner is a beauty girl through and through. While she has a clear affinity for makeup (case in point: Kylie Cosmetics) and hair, she's also a nail aficionado. The 25-year-old has always been one to experiment with her manicures, and over the years, she's tried tons of cool nail colors, art, and accessories. Needless to say, Jenner is a perfect source of inspiration for your next mani appointment. Ahead, take a look at 20 of Jenner's best manicure moments.
Strawberry Milk Nails
Jenner debuted this trendy strawberry milk manicure at Coachella. While she typically wears long nails, she switched things up and opted for short square tips. To achieve this mani, apply two coats of creamy pale pink nail polish as a base. Add a touch of glossiness with a high-shine topcoat.
Creamsicle Glazed Nails
Orange nails are fitting for spring and summer, and clearly, Jenner agrees as she recently debuted a creamsicle glazed mani on Instagram. This look is the work of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. She achieved it by applying a semi-sheer orange jelly to Jenner's medium-length square nails, dusting a chrome powder on top, and then swiping on a glossy topcoat.
Chrome French Nails
This set combines timeless French tips with the currently buzzy chrome trend. Celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend created this mani using lengthy almond-shaped nails and silver chrome polish.
Fresh French Nails
Legend added a twist to Jenner's French manicure by painting on thick white tips instead of the traditional thin lines. He relied on The Gel Bottle Polishes ($19) in Marshmallow and Daisy to bring the look to life.
Orange Dew Drop Nails
We're seeing three-dimensional water-inspired manicures popping up everywhere. Jenner also jumped on the trend, opting for extra-long orange nails adorned with different-sized clear drops.
Multicolor Swirl Nails
These nails prove there's no such thing as too much color. Legend painted unique vibrant swirls on each of Jenner's nails, creating a stunning "abstract art" mani.
Murakami Flower Nails
For this look, Legend drew inspiration from Takashi Murakami's smiley flower artwork. He started by painting Jenner's extra-long square nails a neutral shade and then hand-painted each multicolor flower.
Polka Dot Nails
This mismatched polka dot manicure is incredibly playful. We love that each nail offers something different—some nails boast French tips while others feature a solid base.
Abstract Art Nails
This is one of Jenner's most interesting manis to date. This set plays around with lines and color in an abstract, artsy way.
Drippy Pink Nails
Jenner pulled inspiration from Kylie Cosmetics' pink branding for this ultra-cool manicure. Naturally, the 3D jelly-like drips immediately captured our attention.
Checkerboard Nails
If you're looking for the perfect summer vacation manicure, look no further. These checkerboard tips are fresh and fun, featuring different colors on each nail.
Chrome Pink Nails
There are so many ways to put your own spin on the chrome trend, and Jenner's hot pink chrome nails are yet another stunning example.
Pink Paint Drip Nails
Instead of simple French tips, Legend gave Jenner pink tips reminiscent of paint drips. To recreate this at-home, use a light pink polish as a base and hot pink shade on the tips.
Pearly French Nails
Studded French manicures are becoming increasingly popular—and we love Jenner's take on the trend. Her chic almond-shaped manicure features perfectly painted French tips and dainty pearls dotted across her nail bed.
Bold Chrome Nails
Take your chrome manicure to the next level by adding 3D art. Jenner added bold, drip-like elements to each nail to enhance her look.
Aura Blob Nails
Aura nails are definitely in, and it's evident Jenner is a fan. We love how she adapted the trend by placing miniature aura-like blobs on the tips of her nails. This look is perfect for all of your spring and summer festivities.
Tri-Color Wave Nails
Jenner's tri-color wave nails are super eye-catching. Legend used red, pink, and peach polish to bring this look to life. The best part? Each nail has a different design.
Emerald Green Nails
While Jenner wore this manicure during the holidays, it's fitting for any occasion. You can achieve a similar look with polishes like Londontown's Nail Polish ($16) in Mistletoe or Orly's Nail Polish ($11) in Do a Beryl Roll.
Grinch Green Nails
In 2020, Kylie Cosmetics launched a Grinch-inspired collection. To celebrate, she sported this forest green stiletto manicure. Legend used Candy Coat's Pro Palette Gel Color ($18) in Holly for this set.
Pink Butterfly Nails
Jenner's pink butterfly manicure is absolutely beautiful. After applying a light layer of nude polish, Legend painted different-sized butterflies on each of Jenner's nails. For an extra touch, he added a few gems around each one.