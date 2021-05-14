KVD Beauty's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Lives Up to Its Name

The KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick lives true to its name. This ultra-hydrating liquid lipstick will last all day and will dry to a soft sating finish. It’s the perfect liquid lip you can trust.

We put the KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Confession! Up until a few years ago, I never truly knew the importance of clean beauty products. I know! Very naive of me, but it’s true. Like most of us, I carelessly threw tons of toxic beauty products on my face. Achieving full beat makeup looks while harmful ingredients were beating into my skin. Eventually, the toxins took over, acne began to arise, and the toxic relationship with my skin began.

After years of trial and error, my relationship with makeup and my skin is healthy. I am leaning towards clean beauty products to apply to my skin and have noticed a huge difference. My skin is less prone to breakouts, and I find the makeup sits better on my skin, creating a natural finish. But honestly, I can’t take full credit for my clean beauty journey. I have to give credit to the real OG of clean beauty, Kat Von D.

Kat Von D is one of the pioneers of clean vegan beauty. Her dedication to not putting non-toxins and other harsh ingredients in her beauty line has been well received. I have tried a few of her beauty products but have never given her liquid lipsticks a try or any clean beauty lipsticks. Read below for my experience.

KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Best For: All liquid lipstick lovers. Uses: A highly pigmented liquid lipstick that lasts for several hours without drying out lips. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $21 About the brand: KVD Beauty was created in Kat Von D's tattoo shop, an origin that inspires the makeup the brand creates. Today, tattoo artists and makeup enthusiasts have fallen in love with the line's high-quality products and commitment to caring for the planet—the line takes pride in being vegan and cruelty-free.

About My Lips: Sensitive

I am very selective about what I put on my lips. If we’re going to get real here, I mainly stick with a good lip balm. However, I find that a lot of liquid lipstick can be harsh. I’m also starting to see many liquid lipsticks now have a plumping effect. In my experience, they can either sting my lips or can be very overdrying after some time. I have tried many lip products but have yet to find a brand that will gently nourish my lips without any harsh side effects.

How to Apply: One coat at a time

To me, liquid lipsticks are like a box of chocolate; you never know what you’re going to get. I believe applying liquid lipsticks can go one of two ways; it’s either more gloss than pigment or pigment and not enough gloss. Applying KVD Beauty's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, I naturally expected one or the other. Before applying the liquid lipstick, I took time to exfoliate my lips properly. I then followed up by applying the product.

The liquid lipstick was surprisingly highly concentrated in pigment. I only needed one coat to cover my lips completely. The first coat gave off a natural finish; by applying a second coat, you can easily create a more bold lip. My lips stood hydrated throughout the day despite the product gently drying over time. I really appreciated this.

The Results: Gentle and long-lasting

Celeste Polanco/Design by Cristina Cianci

I wore KVD Beauty's Everlasting Liquid Lipstick throughout the day, and the payoff was amazing. The lipstick held up for most of the day and only needed a touch-up once. I consider this to be quite good because most liquid lipsticks smear off rather quickly. The reapplication process was pleasant as well! When I would reapply to the lips, the liquid lipstick didn’t become chalky, usually with layering.

As I wore the liquid lipstick, I noticed how gentle it felt on my lips. The product played a nice balance of nourishing my lips yet not being overly sticky. As the product naturally dried throughout the day, it didn’t overdry my lips. I appreciated the lightweight comfort the highly pigmented formula provided. The liquid lipstick was very gentle on my lips and exceptionally nourishing. Looking further into the ingredient list, this is due to the combination of vitamin E and sunflower seed extract that provides excellent moisture.

The Value: Fair

Clean beauty can cost a hefty coin at times. I won’t say that this product is cheap because it’s not exactly “drugstore affordable,” but it’s honestly not bad at $21 a pop. The KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick provides quality and care, two things that can be hard to find. There is so much trial and error that can come with beauty products if you want to save yourself time and investment; I’d say it’s a great purchase. Kat Von D is a trustworthy, clean beauty brand for a reason.

Similar Products: You've got options

Dose of Color Liquid Matte Lipstick: These matte liquid lipsticks ($18) are certified cruelty-free. The Dose Of Color lip products are described to set at a soft matte finish and be long-wearing. The price isn’t too much lower than KVD Beauty's Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks, but if they work well for you, they could be well worth it.

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick: This vegan and cruelty-free formula from Selena Gomez's beauty brand ($20)has a cream matte finish. The soft matte liquid lipsticks are weightless and quite hydrating. The formula is similar to the KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, containing sunflower seed oil.