KVD Beauty's Lock-It Tattoo Foundation is a stunning choice for events, balancing full coverage with a buildable, skin-like finish. However, skin prep is key to achieving the best result here, and the formula may not be ideal for those with dry skin. For those the formula works well for, the foundation provides seamless coverage that lasts throughout the day.

The world of beauty can be an overwhelming sea of face masks, makeup products, and unrealistic standards that keep us focused on appearances, but over the years, I've grown to approach the category as a way to highlight and celebrate everything that makes me unique. Once I found the beauty within myself, external acceptance began to take place. I’ve fallen in love with the features I previously felt weren’t good enough, one of those features being my skin.

My skin and I have a rocky history. I've long dealt with persistent acne, and don’t get me started on the scars that followed. Every hyperpigmentation mark was a reminder of the inflammation that had been there and the healing I still had to do: Stress, childhood trauma, and bad eating habits were all uncomfortable realities that took time for me to be ready to address. While everyone's experience is different, I was pleased to find that the moment I chose the uncomfortable work of healing myself, my skin began to clear. Since then, I've tried to embrace my complexion by sticking to a minimal makeup approach.

While I rarely use foundations these days, instead opting to use concealer in targeted areas, I do still enjoy how foundation can enhance my skin for a special event, especially when it has a natural, skin-like finish. And although I’m wearing less makeup, I’m always down to try new products. True to the brand's tattoo artist founder, KVD Beauty's Lock-It Tattoo Foundation is a full coverage formula that works on anything from blemishes to your prized ink, but it promises this result with just a small amount. This made me curious about whether it could give my skin a seamless finish without any of the cakiness that can be common with heavy makeup.

KVD Beauty Lock-It Tattoo Foundation Best for: Normal to oily skin types. Uses: A full coverage foundation that creates a seamless, matte finish over blemishes, tattoos, and more with just a small amount. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Price: $41 About The Brand: In 2008, Kat Von D brought her tattoo artist background and overall passion for creative expression into her own beauty brand, KVD Beauty, which she launched with four red lipsticks. Today, the brand's products span across all makeup categories, with everything from bold eyeliners to foundations powerful enough to cover tattoos. The formulas are 100% vegan, and though Von D departed the brand in 2020, it continues to offer its innovative lineup of tattoo-inspired products under the ownership of Kendo Brands.

About My Skin: Less is more

I'm in a better place with my skin than I used to be. After years of dealing with acne, these days, I prefer to show off my complexion. I do like spot-concealing or using a lightweight, dewy foundation because I find these products to be softer on my skin, lessening the chances of clogging my pores or developing unwanted breakouts. Although I would love to do a complete glam look, my skin is sensitive, and I have to be mindful of the kinds of foundations I put on my face.

KVD Beauty's high-powered approach to makeup isn't what I normally go for, but I do enjoy full coverage on certain occasions and was curious to see if the brand's formulas would work on my skin. I went into this review with an open mind, excited about the potential results of switching up my routine.

How to Apply: Prep your skin and blend with fingers

The KVD Beauty website says to make sure your skin is well hydrated before applying, and honestly, this couldn’t be more important. This foundation had me using my best, most hydrating skincare products, as those were what I needed to keep the formula from creasing. I don’t say this to scare you away, but to help you achieve the best results possible.

I started with one pump when using this foundation, then blended it in with my fingers. I've found this method to be effective lately, as the warmth of my fingertips makes the foundation melt into my skin more easily. Using my fingertips was also helpful for the Lock-It Foundation in particular, as it gave me better control of the formula, which had come out of the bottle a bit runny.



The Results: Surprisingly skin-like

Celeste Polanco/Design by Tiana Crispino

I’ve learned the results of KVD Beauty's Lock-It Foundation depend on how you prepare your skin. When I first tried the matte formula, I prepped my skin with moisturizer and sunscreen, which I found wasn’t good for this product because it creased and became flakey. My skin is on the drier side, so the second time around, I knew I needed a new approach. When I took the time to prep my skin with moisturizer, hyaluronic serum, sunscreen, and hydrating spray, I finally got the results I was looking for.

It took some time for the Lock-It Foundation to grow on me, but when I finally figured out my best method, the results were so unexpected. KVD Beauty's full coverage, matte products are typically outside my preference, but this foundation wasn’t too heavy and had a natural, skin-like finish. I stuck to one pump of foundation to avoid any caking, and found this amount was enough to create a beautiful, lightweight finish that lasted all day.

The Value: Expensive, but can be worth it

At $41 for a 1-oz. bottle, KVD Beauty's Lock-It Foundation is on the more expensive end, but I think the price point is understandable. The formula is vegan, long-wearing, and able to provide an impressive amount of coverage with just a bit of product. I do think it's a bit pricey for the inconsistency I found with its results, as if I’m going to invest this much in a product, I want it to be able to deliver every single time. Still, if you're dedicated to a thorough skincare routine or love a full coverage formula, this foundation is an incredible option to try.

