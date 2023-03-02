TikTok's Favorite Foundation Balm Now Comes in a Lightweight Serum

Nothing is set in stone in the makeup world, which is why we're currently seeing an inevitable shift away from the years-long reign of dewy glass-skin, and matte complexions are starting to come back. Now, completely matte skin isn't what people are after, per se, but a soft satin finish that sits somewhere between glazed and matte seems to be all the rage. If you're on the hunt for a foundation that can offer this type of finish, KVD Beauty just launched its Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation ($42), designed to provide full coverage and feel as lightweight as a serum.

Ahead, all the details on the Good Apple Serum Foundation, along with our honest reviews.

The Inspiration

If "Good Apple" sounds familiar, well, that's because it is. Before launching the Good Apple Serum Foundation, KVD Beauty released the Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, a cream foundation that went crazy viral thanks to it's full coverage and natural finish.

Still, with a skin-first approach that has been at the forefront of practically everyone's beauty routine, shoppers have been favoring lighter formulas like foundation serums and BB or CC creams, or just spot-concealing their complexions. The Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation mimics the feel of lightweight foundation alternatives, while offering the same full-coverage benefits of the Good Apple Foundation Balm.

The Formula

Much like the Good Apple Foundation Balm, the Serum Foundation includes apple extract to provide antioxidant protection, plus quince leaf extract that helps to minimize shine. The foundation is a heavy hitter for creating a soft-matte or natural satin finish, since it contains flexible elastomer pigments that offer a blurred effect. Whereas the Good Apple Foundation Balm is suitable for all skin types yet works best for dry skin, the Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation also works for all skin but is best for combo-to-oily skin types. And with the term "transfer-proof" in its name, the serum foundation is designed to feel light as air, while offering long wear coverage, and can even stand against sweat and humidity.

KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation $42.00 Shop

The Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation come in a recyclable glass bottle, and like all KVD Beauty products, this formula is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

A little bit of the Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Serum Foundation goes a long way when it comes to coverage—the brand recommends using about one to two pumps over your entire face. It it comes in 40 shades that span deep, tan, medium, and light categories, but you'll want to do a little testing before choosing your match—the brand notes that the foundation does oxidize after application, so your best bet to finding your match is to head to a store to try the foundation and let the formula dry down fully before committing to a shade, or go one shade lighter than you think you need.

Our Reviews

Eden Stuart, editor

Eden Stuart

"I've been wearing this foundation so often since receiving it! I got the shade Tan 060, which was a great match (I wear the same shade in the Balm Foundation, for reference). The coverage is really next level: It might blur my blemishes better than any other foundation in my current rotation but does so without feeling like a mask. Now to be clear, this is full coverage—don't expect it to feel like you're wearing nothing at all. But if you're looking for a camera-/event-/red-carpet ready foundation, definitely give this one a go."



Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Bella Cacciatore

"I was really impressed with the coverage of this foundation as soon as a dabbed it on—just a drop or two was enough to completely hide the red acne scars all along my cheeks. However, I could instantly feel that it was not the right formula for me; within a few minutes I was already getting dry. I looked great for an hour or so—seriously, the coverage is amazing—but by the afternoon I looked parched and crumbly. I'd be willing to try it again with a heavy-duty moisturizer underneath, but I think if you have oily skin you're going to be obsessed with this one."



Olivia Hancock, editor

Olivia Hancock

"I’m not normally one to wear full coverage foundation, but I’m a fan of this one. I was immediately impressed by how hydrating and weightless the KVD Good Apple Serum Foundation felt on my skin. It blends effortlessly, and leaves me looking radiant and dewy. One layer of the foundation beautifully blurs my skin, but still leaves me with the natural finish I love."

