Where to Buy the Full-Coverage Foundation That's Going Viral on TikTok

Another day, another TikTok beauty trend. The social media app is once again influencing our shopping carts in a big way. The latest product to wow #beautytok is a full-coverage foundation. The KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Balm ($38) has hit viral, sold-out status thanks to its hydrating, non-cakey, full coverage. And we mean full coverage.

KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm $38 Shop

The foundation offers 40 lightweight, buildable shades in recyclable packaging, so it's no wonder TikTokers everywhere are layering on its impressively full coverage to blur away hyperpigmentation and acne. The matte formula, ideal for dry skin, also promises nourishing hydration and is infused with apple extract and sodium hyaluronate.

Wondering whether the foundation lasts all day? Eager commenters requested coverage updates from their favorite beauty accounts, and one at least TikTok user delivered. After about 6 hours, she reported normal wear, which you'd expect from a full-coverage product, some smiles lines, and a bit of sheen. That didn't stop her from singing the foundation's praises.

If KVD Beauty sounds and looks vaguely familiar, you may remember the brand’s former life as Kat Von D Cosmetics, known for its gothic, tattoo-like logo and cult eyeliner. Since the founder resigned, “KVD” is no longer her initials but an acronym for the brand’s new ethos and manifesto: “Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty.” Despite the rebrand, the company has kept all its fan favorites, and you can still expect the same vegan ingredients, bright pigments, and high coverage products.

If you're hoping to try the viral bestseller, there are still a few shades left at Sephora, Ulta, and KVD Beauty. Be sure to keep an eye out—we're told KVD Beauty is restocking next week.