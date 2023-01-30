Kulfi Beauty Just Launched the Most Pigmented Cream Blush I've Ever Tried

May take a bit of trial and error to figure out how much to use

We put the Kulfi Beauty Mehndi Moment Blush to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Applying blush is one step I never skip in my makeup routine. I love the way a touch of blush can give my look an extra pop of color, enhance my glow, and softly sculpt my face. My collection is full of all kinds of blushes—ranging from creamy formulas to powdery pigments. And while I have my tried and true favorites, I'm always game to test out new launches in the category.

With this in mind, I leaped at the opportunity to try Kulfi Beauty's Mehndi Moment Blush. The brand's products—specifically the Kajal Eyeliner and Main Match Concealer—are already in regular rotation in my routine. So, I was curious to see if the newly-released blush would earn a permanent spot as well. Ahead, read my review of the Kulfi Beauty Mehndi Moment Blush.

Kulfi Beauty Mehndi Moment Blush Best for: Cheeks Active ingredients: Amla and hibiscus extract Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $28 About the brand: Founded by Priyanka Ganjoo, Kulfi Beauty is a makeup brand celebrating South Asian culture.

About My Skin/Complexion: Prone to dryness

My main skin concern is dryness, and I deal with dry patches all over (especially my cheeks). So, when it comes to my makeup routine, I like to use products loaded with hydration-focused ingredients. Cream blushes tend to meet this requirement, so I reach for them often.

How to Apply: Use a brush or your fingers

Cream blushes can be a bit tricky to use as they're typically super pigmented and need to be applied strategically. With the Mehndi Moment Blush, the brand recommends dotting a small amount of product on the back of your hand and warming it up with your fingertips. Then, you can dab it onto the apples of your cheeks, cheekbones, or temples using a buffing brush or your finger.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: South Asian-inspired formul

There are two hero ingredients in this formula—amla fruit extract and hibiscus extract, both prominent in South Asian culture. The former is an antioxidant that hydrates and protects your skin. It's known to help fade hyperpigmentation, fight signs of aging, and shield your skin from environmental pollutants, dirt, UV rays, and more. The latter is a hydration hero, helping to boost moisture and enhance the skin's softness.

The Results: Vibrant color

The Mehndi Moment Blush is available in five shades—Pinky Promise (pink), Blessed Berry (berry), Garland Glow (coral), Lucky Lotus (purple), and Sandalwood Swirls (neutral mauve). I opted to use Pinky Promise as I usually gravitate toward light pink blushes. I dabbed a tiny amount of product onto my cheek and worked it upward toward my temples using my finger. You're able to effortlessly move and manipulate the formula for a few seconds before it dries down. After that, it is set in place and won't budge all day.

As I played with the blush, I loved how lightweight and nourishing the mousse-like formula felt on my skin. Even after it dried, my cheek area remained moisturized and soft. I also appreciated how flexible the pigment is even though it is incredibly pigmented. I prefer a light wash of blush versus a more dramatic moment, and it was easy to achieve my desired look. Overall, the Mehndi Moment Blush made my makeup look way more vibrant and radiant.

The Value: Worth it

For $28, you get 0.3 ounces of product. While this blush is not the most inexpensive one on the market, it is a worthwhile investment, considering you need the tiniest amount to achieve even the most ultra-pigmented look.

