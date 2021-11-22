Kristen Stewart's 30 Best Hair Moments of All Time

We've been falling in love with Kristen Stewart ever since she starred as Bella in the Twilight saga, and not just for her talents on the silver screen but for her hair-chameleon tendencies as well. For more than a decade, we've witnessed Stewart's varying lengths and hair colors, and the wildly inventive ways she's styled each new look with both edge and ease. Below, a celebrity hairstylist and colorist speak to some of her most noteworthy looks, with tips on how to re-create them. Keep reading for 30 of our favorite hair moments from Stewart over the years.
Meet the Expert
- Michiko Boorberg is a fashion and celebrity hairstylist represented by Bryan Bantry Agency and a member of IATSE 798. She is based in New York City.
- Matt Rez is a Los Angeles–based celebrity hair colorist and Redken Brand Ambassador. He specializes in all hair coloring techniques, including his own creation: the Midlight™️ color technique.
Braided Bun
Here we see Stewart in an effortlessly romantic braided bun. To create a similar look:
- Make a middle part.
- Begin French braiding on both sides of your center part, transitioning into a regular three-strand braid once you get to just above the ears, and secure each braid with a clear elastic.
- Optional: Back-comb the crown area for volume.
- Use hair pins or bobby pins to secure the braid back into a half-up halo position.
- Twist the braided ends along with the rest of your hair into a messily done low bun. Pin or tie to secure.
- Gently use your fingers to rub out a few strands around the face. Along the hairline and in front and back of the ears are generally great placements to let those wisps down.
Volume with an Edge
Overdirecting your hair to one side is a great trick for adding some casual volume and movement to hair. To create a couple similar braids for an edgy twist, we recommend grabbing your tail comb to create those super-clean sections and a good gel like Gorilla Snot to help keep the braided hair together for a sharp finish.
Retro Bangs
We love what a major statement this hairstyle was for Stewart's Met Gala look, and how simple it is to re-create this retro pin-up-inspired bang shape (spoiler alert: Real bangs are not required):
- Find a small hair donut that matches your hair color and cut it to your desired size and shape.
- Add some bend to your hair in the front and center point of your hairline by using a dryer and round brush and/or a 1.25" curling iron.
- Gently wrap your hair around the hair shaper, starting at a 45-degree angle (near your ponytail), and roll it down and forward toward the face as you would a roller.
- Secure from the back of the roll with small matte bobby pins and finish with a strong hold hairspray.
Chained Chignon
Using a hair chain barrette, or attaching your favorite chain links into a bobby pin, can make the perfect adornment to any classic chignon.
Equestrian Braided Fauxhawk
This equestrian collar may merit a French braid, but leave it to Stewart to make things more interesting. This French-braided fauxhawk is a favorite on and off the track.
Tightly Twisted Ponytail
Using a gentle hair oil or styling cream at the roots of a multi-tiered ponytail will give your style a tight, clean finish with extra control while adding a frizz-free shine to your strands.
Brushed Back Lob
To get a similarly sleek, brushed back lob, here's what Boorberg suggests:
- Prep damp hair with a generous amount of mousse and blow-dry the product in.
- Dry the sides back smoothly near ears with your brush, while using a round brush to create volume on top.
- Tease your top sections to give it extra volume.
- Spray all over with a flexible hairspray. After smoothing your sections, finish with a strong hairspray to hold the look in place.
For thicker strands, use bobby pins to secure your side sections so they lie flat beneath the back.
Modern Side Ponytail
Side ponys are a great profile hairstyle. Applying some intricate twists to her mid-height ponytail allows all the hair to fall down to one side, creating a very modern, ultra-chic reinvention of the classic 'do.
Ultra Thick Fishtail
Adding a few wefts of hair extensions will certainly fill out your best fishtails and can help give it a sturdy shape, especially for those with layered strands that want to stick out. The key to getting a fishtail this beautifully intricate is to take small sections all the way down and gently pull along the braid once it's completed.
Paint It Red
"Red colors are typically more high-maintenance than others," says Rez, who explains that reds will always fade quickly. While it may be more vibrant to deposit your red into previously lightened hair, Rez says, "when using a demi permanent 'fashion' color, it will likely fade to more of an orange with every wash."
Easy Updos
There have been many red-carpet occasions where Stewart has managed a simple yet thoughtful updo on the shortest of strands. Here's our take on the look:
- Cornrow the bottom half of your hair, braiding it as closely to the scalp as you possibly can.
- Lay the top half of your styled strands over those braids, gently tucking the ends up and in, securing at the nape with crisscrossed pins that match your look.
Having cornrows hidden beneath your style can help remove weight and give your pins a solid foundation to securely attach to.
Wispy Bob
We love this shorter bob length on Stewart. The wispy ends keep her cut looking soft instead of blunt.
Crisscrossed
Crisscrossing our bobby pins certainly had its own moment in the spotlight, and it's safe to say Stewart wore the trend uniquely at every length.
Adding Shape
Accentuating her natural wave pattern up top and letting it ease out into a soft finish toward the ends really emphasizes Stewart's cut and gives her style an effortless shape.
Bleached Buzz
Bleaching a buzz cut or any short length that's close to the scalp may cause some hesitation, but Rez assures there's no need to fret. "It is safe to bleach buzzed hair as long as the lightener used is recommended for both on and off scalp, like Redken's Flashlift Bonder Inside—I say go for it!" he says.
Double French Twist
This double French twist creates a fun and futuristic take on a classic style:
- Separate the hair into three sections, says Boorberg, noting the top mohawk section and two sides.
- Tease the hair in vertical sections from each side, working your way backward and spraying sections with a flexible hairspray to give your hair a little extra grip.
- Smooth your side sections back with a flat brush while folding the hair under, she notes, securing [in back] with hair pins.
- You can use a small toothbrush and some gel along the hairline for a super-clean finish.
- Lastly, have fun with your top section! Create a similar shape to your sides for something more classic, or pin up some curls for varying texture.
Downward Spike
This unique downward spike is easily achieved on shorter strands with long layered ends. Using a blend of oil and/or gel, depending on your hair type, will give you clean sections and a sleek finish.
A Hint of Tint
"Temporary colors typically show up best on pre-lightened hair," says Rez, who recommends the Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Mask, which comes in four color options and fades well on tone. To uphold your color longer, Rez also suggests Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Conditioner, noting that "the lower pH levels will help keep color from fading."
Using shampoos and conditioners with a lower pH level will help keep temporary colors from fading too quickly.
Butterscotch Blonde
This dimensional butterscotch blonde practically has our mouths watering and is easily one of our most coveted hair colors on Stewart to date.
Bleached Brows
Bleached brows are a strong statement all their own, but when it comes to getting the look yourself, be sure to seek out a professional. "Bleaching eyebrows at home can be dangerous," says Rez, who does not recommend any at-home attempts on this one.
Tousled Tresses
Using a volumizing mousse to prep your strands will help give hold and body to any tousled hairstyle.
All in the Details
"Small braids can add fun detail to your style," says Boorberg. "Keep in mind that messy looks like this don't need to be perfect," she says, noting the disheveled texture is what gives it that cool-girl vibe.
Wavy Perimeter
According to Boorberg, a medium-sized 1" barrel is a must-have tool for re-creating this wavy perimeter. If you have a fringe, Boorberg suggests curling the area separately before using your brush and hairspray to blend and secure into the rest of your curled ends.
Braided Mohawk
To create a similar braided mohawk, part your mohawk section right above the arch of your eyebrows, following along the curvature of the head to add perfect balance and beautiful lines to your style. Braiding your strands under versus over will allow your braid to pop up from the scalp, similar to a cornrow.
Piece-y Perfection
If piece-y styles are your jam, we recommend stocking up on Oribe's Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray. A little product will go a long way and it will leave your hair healthy and soft to the touch.
Woven Up
To get a similar, woven-up movement near the roots:
- Rough dry some mousse into the hair, suggests Boorberg.
- Apply a 3/4" curling iron to small sections near the roots. This will help give them a little lift and definition.
- Twist and pin small sections up top.
- Smooth down the sides with hairspray for contrast.
Tiny Twists
Even shorter lengths can accomplish a French twist. For best results, work down toward the nape in small sections and pin each section closely together.
Giving Contrast
Stewart's deep side part here is used to provide textural contrast between a smooth, sleeked-down ear tuck and a soft, subtle flat-iron wave.
Hair Flips
If you love a good hair flip, as Stewart does, be sure to alternate the directions of your waves or curls for a more lived-in look.
Curled Over
Even when wearing longer lengths, Stewart sports strands curled over and directed toward one side.