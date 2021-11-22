Kristen Stewart's 30 Best Hair Moments of All Time

We've been falling in love with Kristen Stewart ever since she starred as Bella in the Twilight saga, and not just for her talents on the silver screen but for her hair-chameleon tendencies as well. For more than a decade, we've witnessed Stewart's varying lengths and hair colors, and the wildly inventive ways she's styled each new look with both edge and ease. Below, a celebrity hairstylist and colorist speak to some of her most noteworthy looks, with tips on how to re-create them. Keep reading for 30 of our favorite hair moments from Stewart over the years.

Meet the Expert Michiko Boorberg is a fashion and celebrity hairstylist represented by Bryan Bantry Agency and a member of IATSE 798. She is based in New York City.



Matt Rez is a Los Angeles–based celebrity hair colorist and Redken Brand Ambassador. He specializes in all hair coloring techniques, including his own creation: the Midlight™️ color technique.