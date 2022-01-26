Kristen Noel Crawley Uses This Night Cream for Perfectly Plump Skin

Kristen Noel Crawley is a beauty brand founder (you've likely seen her beloved KNC Beauty masks on your feed), fashion tastemaker, and mother of two. Simply put, she's a multi-hyphenate force to be reckoned with. Her Instagram is an archive of stylish moments, glamorous makeup looks, and peeks into her life as a jet-setting mogul. As an industry insider, you'll find Crawley at the most high-profile fashion week presentations each season. For this month's Paris Fashion Week, she attended a slew of shows, including the Dior Men’s FW 2022/2023 Show. And in true Crawley fashion, she arrived in a look that was nothing short of chic.

"I love the glamour of fashion week, and I’m so honored to attend shows from my favorite brands amidst the beauty and excitement of Paris," Crawley says. "Getting to wear pieces from the designers I love as I enjoy their work in-person is such a special moment for me." We recently caught up with Crawley to discuss her personal style, beauty routine during fashion week, and self-care rituals. Keep scrolling to get to know Kristen Noel Crawley.

On This Year's Paris Fashion Week:

"It's always been a dream of mine to experience the magic of fashion week, and I feel very blessed to be able to every year. The Louis Vuitton show was special as it was Virgil Abloh's last collection. It was a bittersweet moment for everyone to see how impactful and creative his designs are. To witness his genius and know that he's no longer with us was a sad and surreal moment. The Dior show was beyond stunning to witness in person. Having a personal relationship with Kim Jones, knowing how hard he works and how talented he is, made it that much more exciting to see his creativity in motion."

On Her Outfit for the Dior Show:

"When I think of the Dior woman, I see someone whose style is undeniably chic and timeless. This is something I try to exude when I dress for their shows. I wanted to add my flair to this look, so I chose a color that stood out against the classic silhouette of the coat. The hot pink coat I wore is from a London-based brand named AOI. It was made in this vibrant silk that I loved the color of. I wanted the ensemble to have strong, clean lines, with the coat being the centerpiece. The Lady Dior Bag is my favorite handbag silhouette, and I love the matte black version I chose to carry. "

Kristen Noel Crawley / Dior / Design by Tiana Crispino

On Her Fashion Week Beauty Essentials:

"When it comes to fashion week, my beauty essentials include the Dior Forever Foundation ($52). Typically I'm jet-lagged from traveling, so I need something that will give me a flawless finish. I also use the Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer ($36), which removes any signs of fatigue around my under-eye area. I also keep the KNC Beauty Supa Balm ($22) with me at all times. I use our new Leaf Eye Mask ($25) to hydrate and relax my eyes after a long day in the city. I use our Supa Scrub ($28) and Lip Masks ($25) at night to refresh my lips before the next day. I also really love the Dior La Crème De Nuit ($430), which can be used while you sleep. I wear it to bed and wake up with perfectly plump skin."

On Her Skincare Routine:

"My tried-and-true skincare regimen is built around having a really clean face, which I think is most important to start with. I always do a double cleansing process, using a foaming cleanser first and a gel cleanser second. Next, I apply the Stacked Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum ($99) to restore moisture in my face. I usually follow that with a relaxing massage from the Joanna Czech Facial Massager ($189). I typically run through the KNC lip care routine, including the collagen-infused Lip Mask ($25) and Supa Balm ($22). Then, I finish with the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Rich Creme ($110). Before bed, I'll use the Dior La Crème De Nuit ($430) combined with the Firming & Wrinkle-Correcting Eye Cream ($70) for hydration. "

On Personal Style:

"When it comes to my style, I go with what I like and feel comfortable in. It could be sweatpants one day and a ball gown the next depending on the event or the atmosphere. However, I always dress for where I am. If I'm in Paris for fashion week, I'm definitely going to step it up a notch because, after all, it is Paris!"

Kristen Noel Crawley / Dior / Design by Tiana Crispino

On Her Beauty Philosophy:

"I don't think beauty is necessarily a definable thing. Everybody's definition of beauty is different, and it comes down to how you see yourself. It's very true what they say, 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,' so I don't think it's a word I can define. I just know when I like something or if it's visually pleasing to me. When I see something that I think is beautiful, it makes me smile."

On the Best Advice She's Received:

"The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is the advice I give to other young women, which is, 'Just do it.' It’s Nike's tagline and a motto I’ve used consistently throughout my life to encourage myself as I pursue my dreams. Finding that inner strength to chase your goals is how one can reach the beauty that comes from all that hard work."

On the Biggest Lesson She's Learned as an Entrepreneur:

"Since launching my brand, the biggest lesson I've learned is that there are ups and downs, but you have to keep going even when there are tough times. When you put in that work and dedication, you will see a payoff on the other side. I've had first-hand experience with this since we launched over five years ago. I wouldn't take back any of the obstacles we were met with because it made us stronger in the end. We have some exciting things in store this year at KNC Beauty, including some more collaborative projects and maybe a new product in the works, but you will just have to wait and see."

Kristen Noel Crawley / Dior / Design by Tiana Crispino

On Prioritizing Self-Care:

"As a beauty entrepreneur, I prioritize wellness by listening to myself and taking note of what my needs are for that day. I think self-care is extremely important, so I try to avoid the things I don't like to do and will always circle back once I've nurtured the part of myself that needs attention. If I feel like taking a bath in the middle of the day or if I need extra rest, I will prioritize that to increase my overall energy levels. I follow what my body is telling me, which usually leads to better results throughout my daily life.

On a day-to-day basis, I try to do things that lift my spirits. I like doing a little bit of exercise in the morning. It could be something as simple as walking my son to school or cleaning up a section of the house. Sometimes doing a five-minute makeup routine can help boost my mood and make me feel happier when I look in the mirror or at myself on a Zoom call."

On Her Goals for 2022:

"I want to be present in all aspects of my life. I want to be a better businesswoman, mother, friend, and wife."

