Kourtney Kardashian's Rainbow French Mani Is the Perfect Vacation Inspo

Since (iconically) announcing her pregnancy at a Blink 182 concert, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has shared many photos of how she styles her growing belly. She looks fabulous in all of them, especially on her most recent trip to Hawaii, where she packed pieces like a hot pink dress with a belly cutout or a cheetah-print bikini. Our favorite part, though? It’s her new pastel rainbow micro French mani.

On July 13, Kardashian Barker posted a carousel of selfies from Hawaii, enjoying her tropical getaway. While sitting on a green and blue striped towel, Kardashian Barker wore a white oversized football jersey over a black stringy one-piece with a cutout to show off her baby bump. She paired it with black thick-framed sunglasses and a denim Prada bucket hat.

In the fourth slide, Kardashian Barker has a smoothie bowl in her lap and shows off her pastel rainbow French manicure. Her nails sit in a short round shape and feature a nude base that matches her skin tone perfectly. Starting from her thumb to her pinky, she wears a pastel purple, creamy yellow, bubblegum pink, blueberry, and muted lime micro French tip.

Despite the general goth vibe Kardashian Barker has been wearing for the past few years, she typically doesn’t veer too far from pale or natural-looking manicures. Case in point: she made cherry milk bath nails a thing this past spring, and has recently been spotted wearing a pink pearl manicure and a milky French mani. With the naked nail trend now reigning supreme for the summer, Kardashian Barker puts a cute spin on the look with a barely-there French tip that boasts pastel colors. It’s a great way to add a dash of summer color to your mani without it feeling too bright.

Though her manicure may seem difficult to get at home, all you really need is a suit of five pastel polishes and a steady hand. For the base, push your cuticles back, file your free edge, and buff your nail plate to ensure a perfect, ridge-free finish. After applying a base coat, paint two layers of nude nail polish, allowing them to dry completely. Then, it’s time for the multi-colored French. Use a fine nail art brush to apply each color, dragging the brush across your free edge to create a micro French tip. You can do with just one layer—but if you need to, allow the French tip to dry completely before adding another layer. Finally, after your nails have dried completely, seal it all in with your favorite top coat.