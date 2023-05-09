Kourtney Kardashian Just Tried Out the Milky French Manicure Trend

One can argue that with Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow paved the way for celebrities in the wellness space. With the success of her occasionally wacky empire, other stars quickly followed in sharing their health routines, which led people like Hailey Bieber to team up with Erewhon to create a beauty elixir smoothie, or other celebs, like Bella Hadid, to start their own wellness lines (hello, Kin). Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been vegan for a while now and has since shared her best-kept wellness secrets with her own publication, Poosh. On May 8, she shared a Poosh article about nettle tea to her stories, along with a photo of her gorgeous strawberry milk nails.

In the photo, Kardashian-Barker wears a medium-length almond-shaped manicure with a sheer pink strawberry milk color and a subtle french tip. She’s wearing her wedding band and, of course, stirring a glass of chilled nettle tea with the caption, “I posted about nettle tea benefits the other day, so ofc @poosh reached out for all the details to share with you guys.”

While we won’t wax poetic on the many benefits of nettle tea (although, it's great), we can’t help but talk about the reality star’s nails. Strawberry milk nails are a riff on the classic milk bath manicure, which uses sheer white nail polish to create a soft and natural manicure that’s full of dimension. They have the same sheer milky finish as the original but with a pale pink color.

Kardashian Barker isn’t nearly the first person to adopt this milk bath spin-off—Kylie Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, and even intricate manicure-lover Megan The Stallion have all opted into this trend, and strawberry milk nails were all over the red carpet at this past Met Gala, with Blackpink’s Jennie Kim and Cardi B both giving their stamp of approval. With Kardashian Barker aboard, too, it’s safe to say that French milk nails (with or without the strawberry twist) will be the manicure of the summer.

If you don’t have time to schedule a salon appointment, strawberry milk nails are simple to DIY. First, prep your nails by removing ridges, and then apply a base coat. Then, add two coats of sheer pale pink nail polish, like the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina ($30). (If you’re after a “rose” milk manicure, choose the Londontown Kur Perfecting Nail Veil #4 [$20]; and for a Barbiecore spin on the trend, go for the Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Mall Crawler [$10].) Finally, top your nails with a high-shine top coat for the hottest (and daintiest) manicure of the season.