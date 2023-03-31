Kourtney Kardashian's Cherry Milk Bath Nails Are Going Straight to Our Spring Moodboard

Leave it to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the internet's latest heavy-metal fashion star, to get the song "Cherry Pie" by Warrant stuck in our heads. Kardashian contains multitudes, and you either love her for her '90s rocker charm or for her softer, more "vanilla" side that's all over Poosh. Well, the celeb just found a way to blend both vibes into one with her cherry milk bath manicure.

On March 29, Kardashian posted a series of photos from her husband's step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya’s, 24th birthday party, which featured a whopping four cakes. One of the cakes was an adorably coquettish baby pink heart-shaped cake that read “Happy Birthday Tater!” in red frosting. The cake has a classic Americana vibe to it with swirly frosting and maraschino cherries on top, which just so happened to match Kardashian’s manicure perfectly.

Kardashian wore a cute cherry milk bath manicure with a blushing pink base and a medium-length almond shape. Kardashian tagged nail artists Kim Truong and Diem Truong, who hand-painted tiny cherries onto each of her nails. The cherries are pretty classic with dark green stems and mint green leaves, but add a cute touch to Kourt's otherwise minimal manicure.

With glazed donut, lip gloss, milk bath, and even rich girl nails making waves both on and off the red carpet, we've been putting away manicures with deep colors and glittery textures until further notice. Still, we crave some variety, and while all the aforementioned manicure styles are gorgeous and neutral enough for any outfit, there’s only a matter of time before a “barely there” manicure becomes redundant. Hailey Bieber has spruced up her own glazed manicure with bright “Barbie” and “lemon” glazed versions, and Kardashian’s cherry milk bath manicure is simply how Kourt decided to add a bit of pizazz to a classic base.

If you’ve got cherry manicures on your mind, this cherry milk bath mani is super easy to DIY. First, give yourself a simple manicure by applying a base coat to your nails, and follow that with two coats of semi-sheer pink nail polish. Then, use a dotting pen to apply two dots of red nail polish next to each other. After that, use a fine nail brush and create stems by drawing two lines of brown or dark green nail polish that start at the red dots and meet each other at the ends. Finally, use a fine nail brush to paint on mint green leaves and then coat the entire nail with a top coat.

If that sounds like too much hand-eye coordination, you can always use nail decals for the same effect.