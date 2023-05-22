Kourtney Kardashian Barker Just Gave the Jello Nails Trend Her Stamp of Approval

Despite her edgy look, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has a soft side, and we’ve seen it over the past few months through her manicures. She’s tried everything from strawberry milk nails to a cute milky French—but, just in time to join her husband Travis Barker on the Blink 182 Tour, Kardashian just cosigned bright nails again with her cherry Jello manicure.

Kardashian has been teasing her move away from blonde hair for a minute now, and the day finally arrived. On May 21, she debuted her return to her usual dark brown hair with help from colorist Cassondra Kaeding. In the photo, Kardashian wears a black graphic Blink 182 tee and white Carhartt overalls. Her look was the epitome of rocker-girl, and she paired it with cherry red Jello nails. She later changed into a red dress and Black Leather jacket backstage.



Kardashian's long-time nail artist Kim Truong shared a close-up of the star’s nails, which sit at a comfortable soft square shape. Truong reveals that she used the Manicurist Green Flash LED Nail Polish in shade Poppy Red ($19), which offers a bright wash of warm-toned red over the star's nail beds, plus a patent-level shine and juiciness that lends itself perfectly to the current Jello nail trend.

This past winter, the "your nails but better" trend’s soft and subtle manicures came for everyone almost overnight, and stars we never thought would forego intricate nail art were wearing milky manis without a second thought. But as summer starts to heat up, celebs are slowly but surely back on bolder manis like Megan Fox’s recent Barbie chrome nails, and Kylie Jenner’s own spin on the Jello nail trend. Kardashian's bright red manicure is simply another example of why we think the nail trends will be back to bright again as the weather warms up.

Going on tour with Blink 182 means wearing edgy makeup to match, and makeup artist Sil Bruinsma created a dark black smoky eye on Kardashian. He added softness to the look with a glossy nude lip, and then added depth to her complexion with a bronzy contour in the hollow of her cheeks. Paired with her dessert-inspired nails, it made for the perfect sweet-meets-sour look.